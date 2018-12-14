NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
कर्ज माफी का फायदा गरीबों को नहीं मिलता, देश के राजस्व में आता है संकट : रघुराम राजन

बीते लगभग 5 सालों में तमिलनाडु, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, उत्तर प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंजाब, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और पुदुचेरी की सरकारों ने कर्ज माफ किया है.

,
कर्ज माफी का फायदा गरीबों को नहीं मिलता, देश के राजस्व में आता है संकट : रघुराम राजन

आरबीआई के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद किसानों के कर्ज माफी की तैयारी कर रही कांग्रेस की सोच के उलट आरबीआई के पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन ने बयान दिया है. अर्थशास्त्री रघुराम राजन ने कहा कि कर्ज माफी का लाभ हमेशा सबसे गरीब को मिलने की जगह उनको मिलता है जिनके 'ताल्लुकात' बेहतर होते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इसके अलावा जब भी कर्ज़ माफ किए जाते हैं, देश में राजस्व की स्थिति के सामने बड़ी समस्याएं पैदा होती हैं."

जानबूझकर कर्ज नहीं चुकाने वालों के नाम उजागर करे पीएमओ और आरबीआईः सूचना आयोग
 
आपको बता दें बीते लगभग 5 सालों में तमिलनाडु, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, उत्तर प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंजाब, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और पुदुचेरी की सरकारों ने कर्ज माफ किया है. वहीं साल 2008 में लोकसभा चुनाव से ठीक एक साल पहले यूपीए की सरकार ने 60 हजार करोड़ रुपये का किसानों का कर्ज माफ कर दिया था. तत्कालीन वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने बजट में इसकी घोषणा की थी. साल 2009 के लोकसभा चुनाव में यूपीए की जीत में इस घोषणा का बड़ा हाथ था. 
 

आरबीआई पर जानबूझकर कर्ज नहीं चुकाने वालों के नामों का खुलासा करने का दबाव बढ़ा


फिलहाल रघुराम राजन का यह बयान कांग्रेस को थोड़ा परेशान कर सकता है, क्योंकि मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ की आर्थिक हालत पहले से ही ठीक नहीं है और कर्ज माफी के लिए नया फंड जुटाने के लिए नई सरकार को बहुत जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ेगी. 

प्राइम टाइम: बैंकों का एनपीए बढ़ने के लिए कौन है ज़िम्मेदार?

 


