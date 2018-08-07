NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

महिला सुरक्षा पर राहुल गांधी का हमला, बीजेपी के MLA से बेटी को बचाना है

राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि महिला आरक्षण बिल लंबित पड़ा हुआ है लेकिन उसे लाया नहीं जा रहा है. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि हम सत्ता आएंगे तो  इस बिल को जरूर पास करवायेंगे. 

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
महिला सुरक्षा पर राहुल गांधी का हमला, बीजेपी के MLA से बेटी को बचाना है

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी महिला सम्मान सम्मेलन में बोल रहे थे (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. महिला सुरक्षा पर राहुल गांधी का हमला
  2. 'रेप की घटनाओं पर नहीं बोलते पीएम मोदी'
  3. बीजेपी-आरएसएस की सोच महिला विरोधी
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने महिला सुरक्षा पर बीजेपी पर तगड़ा हमला बोला है. उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी के एमएलए से बेटी को बचाना है. उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी ने आज तक  यूपी-बिहार में हुये रेप के मामले में एक भी शब्द नहीं बोला. बीजेपी-आरएसएस की सोच महिला विरोधी है. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि महिला आरक्षण बिल लंबित पड़ा हुआ है लेकिन उसे लाया नहीं जा रहा है. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि हम सत्ता आएंगे तो  इस बिल को जरूर पास करवायेंगे. 

टिप्पणियां
राहुल गांधी 11 अगस्त को करेंगे राजस्थान में चुनाव प्रचार अभियान का आगाज 
 
राहुल ने ट्वीट कर गडकरी पर बोला हमला, कहा- हर भारतीय यही सवाल पूछ रहा है, नौकरियां कहां हैं?

राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि बीजेपी को लगता है कि सिर्फ मर्द ही देश को चला सकते हैं. आरएसएस एक मर्दवादी सोच रखनेे वाला संगठन है. आपको बता दें कि राहुल गांधी महिला सम्मान सम्मेलन में बोल रहे थे. उन्‍होंने कहा कि पिछले 4 वर्षों में जो महिलाओं के साथ हुआ है वह 70 वर्षों में नहीं हुआ. राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी पर करारा वार किया और कहा बीजेपी का नारा 'बेटी बचाओ' अब लोगों के लिए 'बीजेपी के एमएलए से बेटी को बचाओ' हो गया है.
 
मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम रेप केस के विरोध में जंतर-मंतर पर धरना​

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... गंगा नदी में डूब रही थी ये एक्ट्रेस, बीच नदी तड़पती दिखी तो डायरेक्टर ने किया ये काम...देखें Photo
Rahul Gandhi-woman security

Advertisement

 
 
 