महिला सुरक्षा पर राहुल गांधी का हमला, बीजेपी के MLA से बेटी को बचाना है

The PM doesn't say anything on the incidents of rape. What happened against women in these four years is something which didn't happen even in last 70 years: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Mahila Adhikar Sammelan #Delhi pic.twitter.com/oAZ0SgK9Bz

The ideology of BJP & RSS is that only the men will run this country & if it is anywhere that the women belong, it is at the back: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Mahila Adhikar Sammelan #Delhipic.twitter.com/480484O516