राहुल गये विदेश, BJP से कहा- मैं जल्द वापस लौटूंगा, मिला जवाब- आप ऐसे ही लोगों का मनोरंजन करते रहेंगे

Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up.
To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up...I'll be back soon! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2018
We wish well for Sonia ji’s health.टिप्पणियांWomen of Karnataka also await Cabinet formation so that the state Govt can start serving them. Can you ensure Karnataka gets a working Govt before you leave?
Everyone on social media hopes that you will keep us entertained from there too :-) https://t.co/doxO36Xva8 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 28, 2018
