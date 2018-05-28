NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

राहुल गये विदेश, BJP से कहा- मैं जल्द वापस लौटूंगा, मिला जवाब- आप ऐसे ही लोगों का मनोरंजन करते रहेंगे

राहुल ने लिखा है, 'सोनिया जी के सालाना मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए कुछ दिन भारत से बाहर रहूंगा. बीजेपी सोशल मीडिया ट्रोल आर्मी के मेरे दोस्त बहुत ज़्यादा मेहनत करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. मैं जल्द वापस लौटूंगा.'

,
36 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
राहुल गये विदेश, BJP से कहा- मैं जल्द वापस लौटूंगा, मिला जवाब- आप ऐसे ही लोगों का मनोरंजन करते रहेंगे

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ( फाइल फोटो )

खास बातें

  1. सोनिया गांधी के सालाना मेडिकल जांच के लिये गये राहुल
  2. जाने से पहले बीजेपी की सोशल मीडिया पर कसा तंज
  3. बीजेपी ने भी दिया जवाब
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी   अगले कुछ दिन देश से बाहर रहेंगे. कल शाम ट्वीट कर उन्होंने ये जानकारी दी है. राहुल ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है, 'सोनिया जी के सालाना मेडिकल चेकअप के लिए कुछ दिन भारत से बाहर रहूंगा. बीजेपी सोशल मीडिया ट्रोल आर्मी के मेरे दोस्त बहुत ज़्यादा मेहनत करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. मैं जल्द वापस लौटूंगा.' गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले भी राहुल गांधी की विदेश यात्रा पर कई  बार विवाद हो चुका है. 

राहुल गांधी के मंदसौर दौरे से पहले मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस में मच गया घमासान

 
वहीं उनके इस ट्वीट पर बीजेपी ने भी रिप्लाई करने में देर नहीं लगाई और जवाब दिया, 'हम सोनिया के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की कामना करते हैं. कर्नाटक की महिलाएं भी राज्य में कैबिनेट के गठन का इंतजार कर रही हैं ताकि राज्य सरकार उनकी सेवा कर सके. क्या आप इस बात को आश्वासन दे सकते हैं कि आपके जाने से कर्नाटक को काम करने वाली सरकार मिल जाएगी'? इसके साथ ही आखिरी लाइन में यह भी लिखा है, 'सभी लोग सोशल मीडिया पर उम्मीद करते हैं कि आप ऐसे ही आप ऐसे ही लोगों का मनोरंजन करते रहेंगे. ​
वीडियो : शपथ पर शक्ति परीक्षण

आपको बता दें कि 23 मई को कर्नाटक में जेडीएस नेता एचडी कुमारस्वामी ने मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली थी. उसके बाद से अभी तक राज्य में कैबिनेट के गठन को लेकर कोई पक्का फैसला नहीं हो पाया है. वहीं आज दिल्ली में कुमारस्वामी और पीएम मोदी के बीच मुलाकात होनी है. बतौर सीएम कुमारस्वामी पहली बार पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात करेंगे. कुमारस्वामी आज ही शाम को बेंगलुरु वापस लौट जाएंगे और उनका कांग्रेस नेताओं से मिलने का कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं है.
 
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

36 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... उपचुनाव LIVE: कैराना में VVPAT मशीनों में ख़राबी की शिक़ायतें बढ़ीं, वोटर्स में भारी रोष
Rahul Gandhi foreign visit

Advertisement

 
 
 