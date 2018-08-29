केरल में बाढ़ पर बोले राहुल गांधी: मुझे दुख है कि मोदी सरकार ने उतनी मदद नहीं की, जितनी करनी चाहिए थी

राहुल गांधी दो दिन के केरल दौरे पर, राहत शिविर में जाकर जाना बाढ़ पीड़ितों का दर्द
I have visited a large no. of camps y'day, people are worried. I spoke to Kerela CM too. It is important that the govt gives a sense to the people that it is going to help re-build the houses. Compensation promised should be delivered quickly: Congress Pres Rahul Gandhi in Kochi pic.twitter.com/k7c1ibBavd— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018
वामपंथी विचारकों की गिरफ्तारी पर राहुल का तंज, 'देश में अब सिर्फ इकलौते एनजीओ RSS के लिए जगह'
The extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kochi #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/y9OUVlTXSc— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018
