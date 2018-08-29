केरल में बाढ़ पर बोले राहुल गांधी: मुझे दुख है कि मोदी सरकार ने उतनी मदद नहीं की, जितनी करनी चाहिए थी

I have visited a large no. of camps y'day, people are worried. I spoke to Kerela CM too. It is important that the govt gives a sense to the people that it is going to help re-build the houses. Compensation promised should be delivered quickly: Congress Pres Rahul Gandhi in Kochi pic.twitter.com/k7c1ibBavd

The extent of support that the central govt has given should be more. This is owed to the people of Kerala. It is their right. I am sad that central govt has not given as much aid as they should: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kochi #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/y9OUVlTXSc