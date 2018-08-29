NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

केरल में बाढ़ पर बोले राहुल गांधी: मुझे दुख है कि मोदी सरकार ने उतनी मदद नहीं की, जितनी करनी चाहिए थी

केरल में आई सदी की सबसे बड़ी बाढ़ से लोग उबरने की कोशिशों में लगे हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
केरल में बाढ़ पर बोले राहुल गांधी: मुझे दुख है कि मोदी सरकार ने उतनी मदद नहीं की, जितनी करनी चाहिए थी

Kerala Flood: कोच्चि में राहुल गांधी का प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

खास बातें

  1. केरल में बाढ़ पर राहुल गांधी की प्रतिक्रिया.
  2. केंद्र को और मदद करनी चाहिए थी.- राहुल गांधी
  3. राहुल ने मोदी सरकार पर भी हमला बोला.
कोच्चि: केरल में आई सदी की सबसे बड़ी बाढ़ से लोग उबरने की कोशिशों में लगे हैं. बाढ़ से तबाह हुए केरल और वहां के लोगों का हाल चाल जानने मंगलवार को राहुल गांधी भी केरल पहुंचे और बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों का दौरा किया. बुधवार को कोच्चि में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि वह केरल में लोगों को सपोर्ट करने आए हैं न कि परिस्थिति पर राजनीति करने. उन्होंने कहा कि मैं यहां सपोर्ट करने आया हूं और राजनीति करने के मकसद से नहीं आया हूं. मैं इस संकट पर कुछ भी नहीं बोलूंगा. 

राहुल गांधी ने महिला की जान बचाने के लिए आधे घंटे तक हेलीकॉप्टर उड़ने से रोका, पहले जाने दिया एयर एंबुलेंस

केरल के कोच्चि शहर में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "मैंने कल कई कैम्पों का दौरा किया, लोग चिंतित हैं... मैंने केरल के मुख्यमंत्री से भी बात की है... यह अहम बात है कि इस वक्त सरकार लोगों को आश्वासन दे कि उनके घरों को फिर बनाने में सरकार मदद करेगी... जिस मुआवज़े का वादा किया गया है, वह जल्द दिया जाना चाहिए..." राहुल गांधी दो दिन के केरल दौरे पर, राहत शिविर में जाकर जाना बाढ़ पीड़ितों का दर्द

राहुल ने बीजेपी पर भी हमला बोला और कहा कि भारत में दो विजन हैं. एक सेंट्रलाइज्ड विजन और दूसरा डिसेंट्रलाइज्ड. एक विजन सिर्फ एक विचारधार का सम्मान करता है, जो नागपुर का है और दूसरा सभी विचारों, संस्कृति, देश के विभिन्न लोगों का सम्मान करता है. लड़ाई उसी से जारी है.     

केरल में केंद्र की मदद पर राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार से केरल को और मदद की जानी चाहिए थी. यह केरल के लोगों का कर्ज है. यह उनका हक है. मैं दुखी हूं कि केंद्र सरकार ने उतनी मदद नहीं की, जितनी करनी चाहिए थी.  वामपंथी विचारकों की गिरफ्तारी पर राहुल का तंज, 'देश में अब सिर्फ इकलौते एनजीओ RSS के लिए जगह'

टिप्पणियां
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी मंगलवार को एर्नाकुलम पहुंचे. यहां राहुल ने राहत शिविर जाकर बाढ़ पीड़ितों से बात की और उनका दर्द जाना. राहुल गांधी दो दिन के दौरे पर हैं. राहुल कल चेंगन्नूर, एलेप्पी और अंगमालि भी जाएंगे. बुधवार को राहुल वायनाड जाकर बाढ़ पीड़ितों से मिले. केरल में विनाशकारी बाढ़ के 15 दिन बाद भी 3.42 लाख से ज्यादा लोग राहत शिविरों में रह रहे हैं. इस बाढ़ ने दक्षिण राज्य में तबाही मचाई है और साढ़े तीन सौ से अधिक लोगों की जान ले ली है और हजारों को बेघर कर दिया है.

VIDEO: राहुल गांधी ने लिया केरल में बाढ़ पीड़ितों का हालचाल


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पॉलिटिक्स के लिए क्यों IAS-IPS को लुभा रही बीजेपी, ओपी चौधरी से पहले ये भी थाम चुके हैं दामन
Kerala floodRahul GandhiCentral aid

Advertisement

 
 
 