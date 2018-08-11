NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

राजस्थान में राहुल ने PM को राफेल, रोजगार और किसानों के मुद्दे पर घेरा, कहा- खोखले वादे करते हैं प्रधानमंत्री

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने अपने एक दिन के राजस्थान दौरे के दौरान बीजेपी और पीएम मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा. राहुल ने कहा कि पीएम सिर्फ खोखले वादे करते हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
राजस्थान में राहुल ने PM को राफेल, रोजगार और किसानों के मुद्दे पर घेरा, कहा- खोखले वादे करते हैं प्रधानमंत्री

राजस्थान में रैली को संबोधित करते कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी.

खास बातें

  1. राजस्थान में राहुल गांधी ने चुनावी बिगुल फूंका
  2. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर साधा निशाना
  3. रोजगार, किसानों की खुदकुशी मुद्दे पर भी घेरा
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने अपने एक दिन के राजस्थान दौरे के दौरान बीजेपी और पीएम मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा. राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पर राफेल सौदा, किसानों की खुदकुशी और रोजगार के मुद्दे पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला बोला. राहुल ने कहा कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के सामने संसद में जब भ्रष्टाचार से जुड़े सवाल पूछे जाते हैं तो वह डेढ़ घंटे के भाषण के दौरान एक मिनट भी इस पर नहीं बोलते. राहुल ने राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे को लेकर कहा कि यूपीए सरकार ने 126 हवाई जहाज के लिए फ्रांस की कंपनी डसॉल्ट से करार किया था. यह सौदा 540 करोड़ एक हवाई जहाज के लिए था. एचएएल कंपनी को कांट्रैक्ट दिया गया था. यह सरकारी कंपनी है और 70 साल से हवाई जहाज बना रही है.
 
राहुल ने कहा कि फिर एनडीए सरकार उस कंपनी को कांट्रैक्ट देती है, जिसने एक हवाई जहाज भी नहीं बनाया है. बस उस कंपनी की एक क्वालिफिकेशन है कि उसके मालिक नरेंद्र मोदी के मित्र हैं. उस कंपनी को कांट्रैक्ट दे दिया जो 7 दिन पहले ही बनी थी. एक हवाई जहाज के लिए यूपीए ने 540 करोड़ रुपये दिया था. नए कांट्रैक्ट में नरेंद्र मोदी ने खुद एक हवाई जहाज को 1600 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा है. तीन गुना ज्यादा पैसा नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने फ्रांस की कंपनी को दिया और फ्रांस की कंपनी ने नरेंद्र मोदी जी के मित्र को कांट्रैक्ट दिया.

यह भी पढ़ें : सचिन पायलट ने BJP पर बोला हमला, 'कपड़ों के रंग के आधार भेदभाव नहीं करती कांग्रेस'

राहुल ने कहा कि 70 साल से पब्लिक सेक्टर की कंपनी हवाई जहाज बना रही है. यूपीए के कांट्रैक्ट में लिखा था कि हवाई जहाज एचएएल बनाएगा. दूसरी बात यूपीए कांट्रैक्ट में साफ लिखा था कि हवाई जहाज हिन्दुस्तान में बनेगा और यहां के युवाओं को नौकरी दी जाएगी.

रोजगार के मुद्दे पर भी घेरा
राहुल ने पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि 24 घंटे में चीन की सरकार 50 हजार नए युवाओं को रोजगार देती है. आप अपने जेब से फोन निकालो दिखाई देगा 'मेड इन चाइना'. इसका कारण यही है कि चीन में हर 24 घंटे 50 हजार नए युवाओं को नौकरी मिलती है. पिछले चार सालों में नरेंद्र मोदी ने रोजगार के बारे में बोला कि मैं 2 करोड़ युवाओं को नौकरी दूंगा, लेकिन 24 घंटे में हिन्दुस्तान में 450 युवाओं को मोदी सरकार नौकरी देती है. यह शर्म की बात है कि आबादी चीन के जितनी, युवा चीन के जितने, लेकिन नौकरी सिर्फ इतनी.
 
राहुल ने कहा कि आपकी मुख्यमंत्री खड़ी होती हैं तो बोलती हैं कि हमने लाखों युवाओं को नौकरी दी. सच्चाई राजस्थान के युवाओं को मालूम है. आपको पता है कि आप दिन भर पढ़ाई करते हो. आपको रोजगार नहीं मिल सकता क्योंकि आपका नाम अनिल अंबानी नहीं है. उनको लाखों करोड़ का कांट्रैक्ट मिलता है, लेकिन आपको नहीं मिलेगा. 

किसानों की खुदकुशी का मुद्दा भी उठाया
राहुल ने कहा कि नरेंद्र मोदी जी किसानों की बात करते हैं, आपके मुख्यमंत्री किसानों की बात करते हैं, लेकिन पूरे देश में किसान आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं. राजस्थान में किसान रोज आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं. आप मुझे बताओ राजस्थान के किसान से पूछ रहा हूं. पिछले 2 साल में हिन्दुस्तान की सरकार ने देश के 15 उद्योगपतियों का 2 लाख 30 हजार करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज माफ किया है. मैं खुद नरेंद्र मोदी जी के ऑफिस में गया, सिर्फ एक बार गया, क्योंकि मुझे कहना था कि हिन्दुस्तान का किसान कर्ज माफी चाहता है. मैंने उनसे कहा कि किसानों को कर्ज भी माफ कर दीजिए. लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी जी हमेशा 56 इंच की छाती की बात करते हैं, मगर जैसे लोकसभा में राफेल के बारे में एक शब्द नहीं निकला, उस दिन भी मोदी जी के मुंह से एक शब्द नहीं निकला.

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO : राजस्थान में राहुल का रोड शो 


राहुल ने पूछा, जब हिन्दुस्तान के सबसे बड़े उद्योगपति लाखों करोड़ रुपये कर्ज ले लेते हैं और वापस नहीं करते हैं तो उसे एनपीए कहते हैं और जब किसान कर्ज माफ नहीं करते तो उसे डिफॉल्टर कहते हैं. ये फर्क क्यों है.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... NEWS FLASH: दिल्ली में ट्रक का तांडव, 14 वाहनों को टक्कर मारी, 8 लोग घायल
Rahul GandhiRajasthan electionPM Modi

Advertisement

 
 
 