राजस्थान में राहुल ने PM को राफेल, रोजगार और किसानों के मुद्दे पर घेरा, कहा- खोखले वादे करते हैं प्रधानमंत्री

Ek hawai jahaaz ke liye UPA ne Rs540 crore diye the, naye contract main Narendra Modi ji ne swayam, ek hawai jahaaz ko Rs 1600 crore main khareeda hai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/ZdVeEx4bYi— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
PM Modi had promised 2 crore jobs, Rs. 15 Lakhs in every account & women's safety, but they failed on all fronts. When I raised the issue of Rafale deal & corruption in Parliament, PM Modi did not spare a minute to answer my questions: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/XOpNWjPP6A— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement