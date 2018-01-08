फिर 'कूल' अंदाज़ में दिखे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, कर रहे हैं बहरीन की यात्रा

खास बातें राहुल गांधी आमतौर पर कुर्ता-पायजामा पहने ही दिखाई देते हैं राहुल कोट और जीन्स पहने बहरीन एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे कांग्रेस ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर एकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैंं

Fans and well wishers throng the Bahrain Airport to greet Congress President Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/e1J98bE8Jp — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018

Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain. This is CP’s first foreign visit after his takeover. pic.twitter.com/zsGOaXnwCv — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018

CP Rahul Gandhi meets H.R.H Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (@khalidbinhamad) at the Al Wadi Palace. They spoke about Sports in Bahrain in general (Horse endurance) and competing in Iron Man. They also plan to develop sports and cricket together#RahulGandhiInBahrainpic.twitter.com/nuVtyFpEhr — Congress (@INCIndia) January 8, 2018

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आमतौर पर सार्वजनिक जीवन में कुर्ता-पायजामा पहने ही दिखाई देते हैं, और कभी-कभार ही ऐसा होता है कि वह पैंट-शर्ट, सूट, कोट या जीन्स पहने नज़र आएं. लेकिन हाल ही में बहरीन यात्रा के दौरान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का 'कूल' अंदाज़ देखने को मिला, जब वह कोट और जीन्स पहने बहरीन एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे.कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर एकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं, जिनमें उनका स्वागत करने एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे लोगों की भीड़ भी नज़र आ रही है, और उनमें ज़्यादा भारतीय मूल के लोग हैं, जिन्हें वह कांग्रेस प्रमुख संबोधित करने वाले हैं.इसके अलावा राहुल गांधी ने बहरीन के अल वाडी पैलेस में हिज़ रॉयल हाईनेस प्रिंस शेख खालिद बिन हमद अल खलीफा से मुलाकात की, और दोनों के बीच बहरीन में खेलों के उत्थान को लेकर बातचीत हुई. दोनों नेताओं ने क्रिकेट और अन्य खेलों को विकसित करने पर भी बातचीत की.