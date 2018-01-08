फिर 'कूल' अंदाज़ में दिखे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, कर रहे हैं बहरीन की यात्रा

Congress president arrives at Bahrain @sampitroda@MYaskhi@ShashiTharoor@milinddeora and members of GOPIO receive him at the airport pic.twitter.com/n3fS3GVq8t— Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018
Fans and well wishers throng the Bahrain Airport to greet Congress President Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/e1J98bE8Jp— Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018
Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain. This is CP’s first foreign visit after his takeover. pic.twitter.com/zsGOaXnwCv— Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018
CP Rahul Gandhi meets H.R.H Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (@khalidbinhamad) at the Al Wadi Palace. They spoke about Sports in Bahrain in general (Horse endurance) and competing in Iron Man. They also plan to develop sports and cricket together#RahulGandhiInBahrainpic.twitter.com/nuVtyFpEhr— Congress (@INCIndia) January 8, 2018
