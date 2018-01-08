NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
फिर 'कूल' अंदाज़ में दिखे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, कर रहे हैं बहरीन की यात्रा

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आमतौर पर सार्वजनिक जीवन में कुर्ता-पायजामा पहने ही दिखाई देते हैं, और कभी-कभार ही ऐसा होता है कि वह पैंट-शर्ट, सूट, कोट या जीन्स पहने नज़र आएं. लेकिन हाल ही में बहरीन यात्रा के दौरान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का 'कूल' अंदाज़ देखने को मिला, जब वह कोट और जीन्स पहने बहरीन एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे.

फिर 'कूल' अंदाज़ में दिखे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, कर रहे हैं बहरीन की यात्रा

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी बहरीन की यात्रा पर

खास बातें

  1. राहुल गांधी आमतौर पर कुर्ता-पायजामा पहने ही दिखाई देते हैं
  2. राहुल कोट और जीन्स पहने बहरीन एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे
  3. कांग्रेस ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर एकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैंं
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी आमतौर पर सार्वजनिक जीवन में कुर्ता-पायजामा पहने ही दिखाई देते हैं, और कभी-कभार ही ऐसा होता है कि वह पैंट-शर्ट, सूट, कोट या जीन्स पहने नज़र आएं. लेकिन हाल ही में बहरीन यात्रा के दौरान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का 'कूल' अंदाज़ देखने को मिला, जब वह कोट और जीन्स पहने बहरीन एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे.

कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर एकाउंट पर कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं, जिनमें उनका स्वागत करने एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे लोगों की भीड़ भी नज़र आ रही है, और उनमें ज़्यादा भारतीय मूल के लोग हैं, जिन्हें वह कांग्रेस प्रमुख संबोधित करने वाले हैं.

 
 
इसके अलावा राहुल गांधी ने बहरीन के अल वाडी पैलेस में हिज़ रॉयल हाईनेस प्रिंस शेख खालिद बिन हमद अल खलीफा से मुलाकात की, और दोनों के बीच बहरीन में खेलों के उत्थान को लेकर बातचीत हुई. दोनों नेताओं ने क्रिकेट और अन्य खेलों को विकसित करने पर भी बातचीत की.

   

