राजीव गांधी जयंती: राहुल गांधी ने कहा, उनकी असामयिक मृत्यु ने मेरे जीवन में एक गहरा शून्य छोड़ा

राजीव गांधी की जयंती पर उनके समाधि स्‍थल पर सोनिया गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने श्रद्धांजलि दी.

राजीव गांधी की जयंती पर उनके समाधि स्‍थल पर श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए राहुल गांधी

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने अपने पिता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की जयंती के मौके पर उन्हें याद करते हुए कहा कि वह एक दयालु, सौम्य और स्नेही व्यक्ति थे, जिनकी असामयिक मृत्यु ने मेरे जीवन में एक गहरा शून्य छोड़ा है. राजीव गांधी की जयंती पर उनके समाधि स्‍थल पर सोनिया गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने श्रद्धांजलि दी. उनके अलावा पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह, पूर्व राष्‍ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी, प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा, राबर्ट वाड्रा समेत कांग्रेस के अन्‍य नेताओं ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी. आपको बता दें कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की सोमवार को जयंती है और वह देश के छठवें प्रधानमंत्री थे. 20 अगस्‍त, 1944 को जन्‍मे राजीव गांधी की 1991 में तमिलनाडु में हत्‍या कर दी गई थी.

 

राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि वह एक दयालु, सौम्य और स्नेही व्यक्ति थे, जिनकी असामयिक मृत्यु ने मेरे जीवन में एक गहरा शून्य छोड़ा है. उन्‍होंने कहा, 'मुझे उनके साथ बिताया गया समय याद है और भाग्‍यशाली था कि कई जन्‍मदिन उनके साथ मनाएं जब वह जिंदा थे. उन्‍होंने कहा कि उन्‍हें बहुत याद करता हूं लेकिन वह मेरी यादों में हैं. 

 
इससे पहले 21 मई को राजीव गांधी की पुण्‍यतिथि के मौके पर उन्हें याद करते हुए राहुल ने लिखा था कि मेरे पिता ने मुझे सिखाया है कि नफरत उन लोगों के लिए जेल की तरफ है जो इसके साथ जीते हैं. आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर मैं उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूं कि उन्होंने मुझे सभी को प्यार और सम्मान देना सिखाया. यह सबसे बहुमूल्य तोहफा है जो एक पिता अपने बेटे को दे सकता है'.अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर राहुल गांधी ने लिखा कि, हममें से जो राजीव गांधी को प्यार करते हैं वे हमेशा आपको अपने दिल में रखेंगे. 

गौरतलब है कि पूर्व पीएम राजीव गांधी का जन्म 20 अगस्त 1944 को हुआ था. वे भारत के सबसे कम उम्र के प्रधानमंत्री थे.कैम्ब्रिज के ट्रिनिटी कॉलेज और लंदन के इम्पीरियल कॉलेज से उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करने वाले राजीव गांधी वर्ष 1984 में अपनी मां इंदिरा गांधी की हत्या के बाद भारी बहुमत के साथ  40 वर्ष की आयु में भारत के प्रधानमंत्री बन गए थे.वर्ष 1991 में 21 मई को चेन्नई के पास श्रीपेरंबदूर में एक चुनावी जनसभा के दौरान आत्मघाती हमलावर ने राजीव गांधी की हत्या कर दी थी.

