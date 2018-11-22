NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

राम माधव का PDP के सरकार बनाने के दावे पर बड़ा बयान - शायद, सीमा पार से मिले थे निर्देश, उमर बोले साबित करो

राम माधव (Ram Madhav) ने कहा कि दोनों पार्टियों ने सीमा पार से मिले निर्देश को ध्यान में रखते हुए ही पंचायत चुनाव का बहिष्कार किया था.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
राम माधव का PDP के सरकार बनाने के दावे पर बड़ा बयान - शायद, सीमा पार से मिले थे निर्देश, उमर बोले साबित करो

राम माधव ने पीडीपी-एनसी पर लगाया आरोप

खास बातें

  1. राम माधव का आरोप सीमा पार से मिलते है पीडीपी-एनसी को निर्देश
  2. उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा हिम्मत है तो साबित करके दिखाओ
  3. उमर ने सावर्जनिक स्तर पर माफी मांगने की भी बात कही
नई दिल्ली:
टिप्पणियां
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीडीपी अध्यक्षा महबूबा मुफ्ती (Mehbooba Mufti)द्वारा गठबंधन की सरकार बनाने के दावे को बीजेपी (BJP) के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव (Ram Madhav) ने ड्रामा करार दिया है. साथ ही उन्होंने पीडीपी (PDP) और नेशनल कांफ्रेंस (NC) पर सीमा पार से मिले निर्देश पर काम करने का आरोप भी लगाया. माधव ने कहा कि दोनों पार्टियों ने सीमा पार से मिले निर्देश को ध्यान में रखते हुए ही पंचायत चुनाव का बहिष्कार किया था. और अब ऐसा लग रहा है कि सरकार बनाने को लेकर भी इन्हें सीमा पार से ही निर्देश मिले हैं. वहीं राज्यपाल द्वारा विधानसभा भंग (Assembly dissolved in jammu kashmir) करने को लेकर राम माधव ने कहा कि इसका जवाब तो सिर्फ राज्यपाल ही दे पाएंगे कि आखिर उनके आवास का फैक्स मशीन कैसे काम नहीं कर रहा था, लेकिन जहां तक मुझे लगता है यह महबूबा मुफ्ती का अजीब सा बहाना है. माधव ने कहा कि महबूबा मुफ्ती ने अपनी चिट्ठी में कहीं नहीं कहा कि वह सरकार बनाना चाहती हैं. ऐसे में यह सिर्फ एक ड्रामे की तरह है.
 
वहीं राम माधव के इस दावे पर पलटवार करते हुए नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि आप मेरी पार्टी को पाकिस्तान के लिए काम करती है. मैं आपको चुनौती देता हूं कि आप अपने इस आरोप को साबित करें. आपके पास रॉ, एनआईए और आईबी जैसी एजेंसियां हैं. आपको जनता के सामने अपने आरोपों के पक्ष में सबूत रखने होंगे जिससे आपके आरोप साबित हो सकें. अगर आप ऐसा नहीं कर पाए तो आपको सावर्जनिक तौर पर अपने बयान के लिए माफी मांगनी चाहिए.
 
खास बात यह है कि राम माधव का यह बयान बुधवार रात राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक द्वारा विधानसभा भंग करने के बाद आया है. राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने राज्य में सरकार बनाने की कोशिश के दौरान विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त की आशंका जताई थी. उन्होंने कहा था कि मुझे लग रहा था कि राज्य में सरकार बनाने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त की कोशिश की जा रही है. गौरतलब है कि जम्मू कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग होने के बाद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ्ती ने बुधवार की रात कहा था कि प्रदेश में एक महागठबंधन के विचार ने ही भाजपा को बेचैन कर दिया. नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के उपाध्यक्ष उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट किया कि उनकी पार्टी पांच महीनों से विधानसभा भंग किये जाने का दबाव बना रही थी. यह कोई संयोग नहीं हो सकता कि महबूबा मुफ्ती के दावा पेश किये जाने के कुछ ही मिनटों के भीतर अचानक विधानसभा को भंग किये जाने का आदेश आ गया.
 
महबूबा ने ट्वीट किया,‘‘एक राजनेता के रूप में मेरे 26 वर्ष के कैरियर में, मैंने सोचा था कि मैं सब कुछ देख चुकी हूं .... मैं उमर अब्दुल्ला और अंबिका सोनी का तहेदिल से आभार व्यक्त करना चाहती हूं जिन्होंने हमें असंभव दिखने वाली चीज को हासिल करने में मदद की.''महबूबा ने कई ट्वीट करके कहा कि पिछले पांच महीनों से राजनीतिक संबद्धताओं की परवाह किये बगैर,‘‘हमने इस विचार को साझा किया था कि विधायकों की खरीद फरोख्त और दलबदल को रोकने के लिए राज्य विधानसभा को भंग किया जाना चाहिए.'' उन्होंने कहा,‘‘लेकिन हमारे विचारों को नजरअंदाज किया गया.

VIDEO: विधानसभा में किसी के पास नंबर नहीं: सत्यपाल मलिक

लेकिन किसने सोचा होगा कि एक महागठबंधन का विचार इस तरह की बैचेनी देगा.'' उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि ‘‘आज की तकनीक के दौर में यह बहुत अजीब बात है कि राज्यपाल आवास पर फैक्स मशीन ने हमारा फैक्स प्राप्त नहीं किया लेकिन विधानसभा भंग किये जाने के बारे में तेजी से बयान जारी किया गया.''
 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... UPTET 2018: यूपीटीईटी Answer Key की PDF यहां करें चेक
Ram Madhav slams PDP-NC

Advertisement

 
 
 