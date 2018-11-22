राम माधव का PDP के सरकार बनाने के दावे पर बड़ा बयान - शायद, सीमा पार से मिले थे निर्देश, उमर बोले साबित करो

PDP&NC boycotted local body polls last month because they had instructions from across the border.Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together & form govt.What they did prompted Guv to look into the whole issue: Ram Madhav on J&K assembly dissolved pic.twitter.com/f0wPQbzqrD— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2018
I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don't practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018
JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can't be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement