रामदास अठावले को युवक ने जड़ा थप्पड़, केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- इस वजह से मुझे बनाया गया निशाना

Ramdas Athawale on him being slapped by a worker of RPI(A) at an event in Thane y'day: I'm a popular leader,this might have been done at behest of someone angry over something. Security arrangement there wasn't adequate. I'll meet CM over this incident. It should be investigated. pic.twitter.com/Btud6fvU2s— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2018
