रामदास अठावले को युवक ने जड़ा थप्पड़, केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- इस वजह से मुझे बनाया गया निशाना
रामदास अठावले (Ramdas Athawale) ने महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले में एक सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक व्यक्ति के उन्हें थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की घटना के लिए पुलिस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया.

रामदास अठावले को युवक ने जड़ा थप्पड़, केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- इस वजह से मुझे बनाया गया निशाना

केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले (Ramdas Athawale) को युवक ने जड़ा थप्पड़. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. पर्याप्त सुरक्षा नहीं होने की वजह से हुई घटना
  2. अठावले ने पुलिस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया
  3. कहा- पुलिस ने उचित सुरक्षा मुहैया नहीं कराई
मुंबई: केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले (Ramdas Athawale) ने महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले में एक सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक व्यक्ति के उन्हें थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की घटना के लिए पुलिस को जिम्मेदार ठहराया. उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस उन्हें उचित सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने में असफल रही. ठाणे जिले के अम्बरनाथ में शनिवार रात आरपीआई (अठावले) के प्रमुख को प्रवीण गोसावी नाम के व्यक्ति ने थप्पड़ मारने की कोशिश की थी. रविवार को जारी बयान में अठावले ने कहा, 'पुलिस ने उचित सुरक्षा मुहैया नहीं कराई, जिससे हमलावर को मुझे निशाना बनाने में मदद मिली. मेरी लोकप्रियता बढ़ रही है और इसलिए शायद ईर्ष्यावान व्यक्ति ने मुझे निशाना बनाया. मैं इस सिलसिले में महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात करूंगा.'

यह भी पढ़ें: भाषण देकर नीचे उतर रहे केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले पर हमला, युवक ने धक्का देकर जड़ा थप्पड़

 
यह भी पढ़ें:  #MeToo: एमजे अकबर के इस्तीफे पर केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले ने कही यह बात...

घटना रात करीब सवा 10 बजे उस समय हुई जब अठावले संविधान पर भाषण देने के बाद मंच से नीचे उतर रहे थे. इस संबंध में एक अधिकारी ने बताया सामाजिक न्याय एवं सशक्तीकरण राज्य मंत्री को कोई चोट नहीं आई क्योंकि उनके साथ खड़े लोगों और पुलिसकर्मियों ने गोसावी की मंशा को सफल नहीं होने दिया. घटना के मद्देनजर अठावले ने रविवार सुबह अपने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की.

VIDEO: तेल के दाम वाले बयान पर मचा हंगामा तो केंद्रीय मंत्री अठावले ने मांगी माफी


टिप्पणियां
स्थानीय आरपीआई (ए) इकाई ने घटना के विरोध में रविवार को अम्बरनाथ बंद का आह्वान किया है. अधिकारी ने बताया कि शहर में स्थिति शांत है और निगरानी रखने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए हैं. सुबह से किसी भी अप्रिय घटना की कोई खबर नहीं है. 

(इनपुट: भाषा)


