झारखंड में लड़की से रेप और हत्या पर बोले राहुल गांधी, 'यह त्रासदी जैसा, क्रोधित हूं'

झारखंड के पाकुड़ जिले में एक नाबालिग लड़की से उसके पड़ोसी ने कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया और उसे आग लगा दी. घटना के बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है. गौरतलब है कि, राज्य के चतरा जिले में भी इसी तरह की घटना हुई थी. वहां पर भी नाबालिग लड़की से कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म के बाद आग लगाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी गयी.
In Jharkhand, the rape and brutal murder of a young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left me stunned and angry.
Her death is a tragedy. The police were informed of the rape but didn’t act quickly enough.टिप्पणियांAs a nation, this is yet another girl we have failed. https://t.co/wkTedrOwz0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement