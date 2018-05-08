NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

झारखंड में लड़की से रेप और हत्या पर बोले राहुल गांधी, 'यह त्रासदी जैसा, क्रोधित हूं'

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड के चतरा जिले में एक लड़की के ब्लात्कार और निर्मम हत्या की घटना पर दुख जताते हुए इसे 'त्रासदी' करार दिया है.

,
425 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
झारखंड में लड़की से रेप और हत्या पर बोले राहुल गांधी, 'यह त्रासदी जैसा, क्रोधित हूं'

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. राहुल ने कहा, झारखंड में लड़की से रेप और हत्या की घटना 'त्रासदी'
  2. उन्होंने कहा घटना से सकते में हूं, क्रोधित हूं
  3. राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कही यह बात
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने झारखंड के चतरा जिले में एक लड़की के ब्लात्कार और निर्मम हत्या की घटना पर दुख जताते हुए इसे 'त्रासदी' करार दिया है. राहुल ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'झारखंड में एक लड़की के साथ ब्लात्कार किया गया और फिर जलाकर उसकी गई निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई. इस घटना से सकते मैं हूं और क्रोधित हूं' उन्होंने कहा, 'इस लड़की की मौत एक त्रासदी है. बलात्कार के बारे में पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी लेकिन पुलिस ने तत्काल कदम नहीं उठाया." राहुल ने कहा कि एक लड़की की सुरक्षा करने में हम एक बार फिर विफल साबित हुए हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें: झारखंड में फिर मानवता शर्मसार, एक और नाबालिग लड़की से रेप कर उसे जिंदा जलाया
  झारखंड के पाकुड़ जिले में एक नाबालिग लड़की से उसके पड़ोसी ने कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया और उसे आग लगा दी. घटना के बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है. गौरतलब है कि, राज्य के चतरा जिले में भी इसी तरह की घटना हुई थी. वहां पर भी नाबालिग लड़की से कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म के बाद आग लगाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी गयी. 

VIDEO: झारखंड में नाबालिग को गैंगरेप के बाद जिंदा जलाया
मामले में जांच के लिए विशेष जांच टीम बनायी गयी और कल तक 15 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था.
(इनपुट भाषा से)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

425 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... GST और भारतीय बैंकों के सामने बड़ा संकट
Rahul GandhiRape and murder in Jharkhand

Advertisement

 
 
 