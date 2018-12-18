NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
प्यार में दीवानगी पाकिस्तान ले गई और फिर मिली तीन साल की सजा, आज होगी रिहाई

फर्जी दस्तावेज़ बनवाने के आरोप में तीन साल की सज़ा काटने के बाद हामिद नेहाल अंसारी की रिहाई, आज होगी भारत वापसी

हामिद नेहाल अंसारी (फाइल फोटो).

खास बातें

  1. फिल्मी कहानी की तरह पाकिस्तानी लड़की के प्रेम में दीवाना हुआ
  2. अफगानिस्तान होता हुआ पाक पहुंचा और गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया
  3. पहले जासूसी के आरोप लगे फिर फर्जी दस्तावेज के मामले में सजा हुई
नई दिल्ली: पहले भारतीय जासूस का आरोप झेलने और फर्जी दस्तावेज़ बनवाने के आरोप में तीन साल की सज़ा काटने के बाद हामिद नेहाल अंसारी मंगलवार को वतन लौट आएंगे. मुंबई के रहने वाले हामिद की पूरी कहानी किसी मुम्बईया फिल्मी कहानी की स्क्रिप्ट की तरफ है.

हामिद पाकिस्तान की एक लड़की से ऑनलाइन मिला और उसका दीवाना हो गया. यह दीवानगी इस कदर बढ़ी कि वह अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने अफगानिस्तान के रास्ते पाकिस्तान पहुंच गया. पर यहां से शुरू हुए उसके मुश्किल भरे दिन. पकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया. भारतीय होना उसके लिए बड़ी मुसीबत था. उस पर जासूसी का आरोप लगाया गया. मुंबई में उसके परिवार को उसके बारे में महीनों तक कुछ भी पता नहीं चला. लेकिन हामिद की मां की महीनों की कोशिश और पाकिस्तान की अदालत में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद पता चला कि हामिद पाकिस्तान की सेना की हिरासत में है. वहां उस पर सैनिक अदालत में मुकदमा चलाया गया और उसे फ़र्ज़ी दस्तावेज़ बनवाने के आरोप में तीन साल की सज़ा सुनाई गई. पेशावर की जेल में तीन साल की सज़ा पूरी करने के बाद आखिरकार हामिद को पाकिस्तान मंगलवार को भारत के हवाले कर देगा.

हामिद की मां फौजिया अंसारी ने एनडीटीवी को बताया कि मेरा सब कुछ खत्म हो गया था लेकिन उम्मीद नहीं खत्म हुई थी लेकिन खुदा की ज़ात से मुझे भरोसा था और वही भरोसा उम्मीद की किरण बनकर कल बेटे के रूप में मेरे सामने होगा. उन्होंने कहा कि वे सोमवार की रात पाकिस्तान हाई कमीशन से मिलकर आई हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि हामिद की सजा की मियाद  खत्म हो गई है और भारत सरकार ने भी हामिद को वापस भेजने के लिए कहा है. अब वह बाघा बॉर्डर के लिए निकल चुकी हैं और उम्मीद करती हैं कि सुबह 5 बजे तक वहां पहुंच जाएंगी.
  उधर पाकिस्तान विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता डॉक्टर मौहम्मद फैसल ने ट्वीट करके रिहा करने की जानकारी भी दी है.


Hamid Nehal Ansari

