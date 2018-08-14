राहुल का रुपये की ऐतिहासिक गिरावट के लिए PM मोदी पर तंज, 'सुप्रीम लीडर' को लगा अविश्वास का झटका

The Indian #Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader's master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking. pic.twitter.com/E8O5u9kb23— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2018
70 वर्ष में पहली बार 70 के पार गिरा रूपया !
70 वर्ष का नित नया राग आलापने वाले मोदी जी ने 70 साल में जो नहीं हुआ
वो कर दिखाया !
लुढ़कती अर्थव्यवस्था, लुटता ईमान,
गिरता रुपया,बोलिये मोदी जी,
अब कौन गिरा रहा है, देश का मान? #Rupeepic.twitter.com/VKGQfBwmFq — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 14, 2018
