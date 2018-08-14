NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
राहुल का रुपये की ऐतिहासिक गिरावट के लिए PM मोदी पर तंज, 'सुप्रीम लीडर' को लगा अविश्वास का झटका
राहुल गांधी ने डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये की कीमत अब तक सबसे निचले स्तर पर चले जाने को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा कि इस ऐतिहासिक गिरावट के साथ रुपये ने 'सुप्रीम लीडर' को अविश्वास का झटका दिया है.

राहुल का रुपये की ऐतिहासिक गिरावट के लिए PM मोदी पर तंज, 'सुप्रीम लीडर' को लगा अविश्वास का झटका

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने रुपये की ऐतिहासिक गिरावट को लेकर पीएम मोदी पर कसा तंज.

खास बातें

  1. अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया अब तक के सबसे निचले स्तर पर
  2. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने पीएम मोदी का पुराना वीडियो शेयर कर कसा तंज
  3. कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने भी पीएम पर साधा निशाना
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये की कीमत अब तक सबसे निचले स्तर पर चले जाने को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा कि इस ऐतिहासिक गिरावट के साथ रुपये ने 'सुप्रीम लीडर' को अविश्वास का झटका दिया है. राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'भारतीय रुपये ने सुप्रीम लीडर को ऐतिहासिक गिरावट के साथ 'वोट ऑफ नो कांफिडेंस' दिया है. सर्वोच्च नेता का अर्थव्यवस्था पर महाज्ञान इस वीडियो में सुनिए. इसमें वह रुपये के लगातार अवमूल्यन के कारण समझा रहे हैं.' बता दें कि भारतीय रुपया आज अब तक के सबसे निचले स्‍तर पहुंच गया. भारी गिरावट के साथ अमेरिकी डॉलर मुकाबले रुपये की कीमत 70 रुपये के पार पहुंच गई है.
 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी का जो वीडियो शेयर किया है वह उस वक्त का है जब पीएम मोदी गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री थे. इससे पहले कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट कर कहा, '70 वर्ष में पहली बार 70 के पार गया रुपया. 70 वर्ष का नित नया राग अलापने वाले मोदी जी ने, 70 साल में जो नहीं हुआ, वो कर दिखाया.' उन्होंने काव्यात्मक अंदाज में तंज कसते हुए कहा, 'लुढ़कती अर्थव्यवस्था, लुटता ईमान, गिरता रुपया, बोलिये मोदी जी, अब कौन गिरा रहा है, देश का मान?'
 
बता दें कि भारतीय रुपया आज अब तक के सबसे निचले स्‍तर पहुंच गया. भारी गिरावट के साथ अमेरिकी डॉलर मुकाबले रुपये की कीमत 70 रुपये के पार पहुंच गई है. वहीं, सरकार ने अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये के अब तक के न्यूनतम स्तर पर पहुंचने के लिए 'बाहरी कारणों' को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है और कहा कि इसमें चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है.

VIDEO : खतरे में रुपया


टिप्पणियां
आर्थिक मामलों के सचिव सुभाष चंद्र गर्ग ने कहा कि आने वाले समय में स्थिति में सुधार आने की संभावना है. उन्होंने कहा, 'रुपये में गिरावट का कारण बाहरी कारक हैं और इसमें इस समय चिंता की कोई वजह नहीं है.' तुर्की की आर्थिक चिंता से अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया आज कारोबार के दौरान 70.1 रुपये प्रति डॉलर के स्तर तक गिर गया.

(इनपुट: भाषा)


