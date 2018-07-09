NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

PM मोदी ने नोएडा में मोबाइल की सबसे बड़ी यूनिट का किया उद्घाटन, कहा - इस प्लांट से 'मेक इन इंडिया' को मिलेगी गति

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि 5 हजार करोड़ का यह निवेश सैमसंग के साथ-साथ दोनों देशों के रिश्तों को भी मजबूत करेगा.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
PM मोदी ने नोएडा में मोबाइल की सबसे बड़ी यूनिट का किया उद्घाटन, कहा - इस प्लांट से 'मेक इन इंडिया' को मिलेगी गति

PM मोदी ने नोएडा में कहा कि सैमसंग की इस नई यूनिट से मेक इन इंडिया को गति मिलेगी.

नई दिल्ली:
टिप्पणियां
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इस मौके पर कहा कि इस यूनिट में आना मेरे लिए सौभाग्य की बात है. मोदी ने इस यूनिट के लिए सैमसंग को बधाई दी. उन्होंने कहा कि 5 हजार करोड़ का यह निवेश सैमसंग के साथ-साथ दोनों देशों के रिश्तों को भी मजबूत करेगा. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि इस कंपनी के साथ ही देश में 'मेक इन इंडिया' को गति मिलेगी. उन्होंने कहा कि सैमसंग की इस यूनिट के बनने के बाद मोबाइल मैनुफैक्चरिंग में भारत दूसरे नंबर पहुंच गया है.

पीएम ने कहा कि बीते चार वर्षों में फैक्ट्रियों की संख्या 2 से बढ़कर 120 हो गई हैं, जिसमें से 50 से अधिक तो यहां नोएडा में ही हैं. इससे 4 लाख से अधिक नौजवानों को सीधा रोजगार मिला है.
 
 
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि साथियों बिजनेस समुदाय के लोगों से जब मेरी बात होती है तो मैं एक बात हमेशा कहता हूं कि भारत में शायद ही कोई ऐसा परिवार होगा, जहां कोई कोरियाई सामान नहीं होगा. पीएम ने कहा कि सैमसंग की लीडरशीप से जब भी मेरी बात हुई है, तो हमेशा मैंने भारत में मैनुफैक्चरिंग के लिए उन्हें प्रोत्साहित किया है. उन्होंने कहा कि आज भारत में लगभग 40 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन उपयोग में हैं. 32 करोड़ लोग ब्रॉडबैंड इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं. ये सारी बातें देश में हो रही 'डिजिटल क्रांति' का संकेत है. सस्ते मोबाइल फोन, तेज इंटरनेट, बिजली पानी का बिल भरना हो. कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेना हो लगभग हर सुविधा ऑनलाइन मिल रही है.
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आज डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन निरंतर बढ़ रहा है. जून महीने में ही लगभग 41 हजार करोड़ का लेनदेन भीम ऐप और रुपे ऐप से से हुआ है. आज भीम और रुपे ऐप को लेकर देश ही नहीं दुनियाभर में उत्सुकता है. उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ दिन पहले ही सिंगापुर में भी इन दो सुविधाओं को लॉन्च करने का मौका मिला. उन्होंने कहा कि भारत की बढ़ती हुई अर्थव्यवस्था निवेश की असीम संभावनाओं से भरा हुआ है. मोबाइल फोन बनाने की बात करें तो भारत दुनिया में दूसरे नंबर पर पहुंच चुका है.
 
पीएम ने कहा कि इस नए प्लांट से एक हजार और लोगों को रोजगार मिलने वाला है. यहां बनी यह यूनिट कंपनी की सबसे बड़ी मोबाइल फोन यूनिट होगी. यहां हर महीने करीब 1 करोड़ फोन बनेंगे. निश्चित तौर पर इससे ग्लोबल मार्केट में स्थिति और भी मजबूत होगी.
 

इससे पहले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति मून जे इन सैमसंग कंपनी की नई इकाई का उद्घाटन करने के लिए मेट्रो से नोएडा पहुंचे. इस मौके पर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी मौजूद थे. दोनों नेता नोएडा में सैमसंग मोबाइल फोन निर्माण सुविधा संयंत्र का उद्घाटन करने मेट्रो से नोएडा गए.
 
प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने अपने ट्वीट में दोनों नेताओं के दिल्ली मेट्रो से यात्रा करने का फोटो जारी किया है. पीएमओ की ओर से जारी एक अन्य चित्र में उन्हें यमुना बैंक मेट्रो स्टेशन पर दिखाया गया है. ब्लू लाइन स्थित यमुना बैंक मेट्रो स्टेशन में खड़े यात्रियों ने हाथ हिलाकर पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया. पीएम मोदी ने भी मेट्रो के अंदर से ही लोगों के अभिवाद को स्वीकार किया. इस मौके पर लोगों ने पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर भी ली.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के डॉक्टर हाथी बने कवि कुमार आजाद की पूरी कहानी, असित मोदी की जुबानी
PM ModiSamsung smartphonessamsung noida factory

Advertisement

 
 
 