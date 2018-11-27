सत्यपाल मलिक के 'इस फैसले' की महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अबदुल्ला ने की तारीफ, कही यह बात...

My compliments to Governor Malik for not looking to Delhi & for not taking their instructions thereby stopping the installation of a government of the BJP & it's proxies formed by horse trading, defections & use of money.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 27, 2018
Leaving aside the fax machine fiasco , good to see that governor Sb refused to take dictation from Delhi , rather opted for dissolution of assembly. This could be unprecedented, given the story of democracy in the state.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 27, 2018
