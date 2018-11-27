NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक (Satya Pal Malik) ने कहा कि अगर वह दिल्ली की तरफ देखते तो उन्हें सज्जाद लोन को मुख्यमंत्री बनाना पड़ता और यह बेईमानी होती.

,
सत्यपाल मलिक के 'इस फैसले' की महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अबदुल्ला ने की तारीफ, कही यह बात...

जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: जम्मू कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि अगर वह दिल्ली की तरफ देखते तो उन्हें सज्जाद लोन को मुख्यमंत्री बनाना पड़ता और यह बेईमानी होती. राज्यपाल ने यह बयान शनिवार को ग्वालियर में दिया था, लेकिन अब इस पर सियासी हंगामा शुरू हो गया है. राज्य के दो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों उमर अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती ने राज्यपाल को केंद्र सरकार का आदेश न मानने के लिए बधाई दी है. लेकिन सत्यपाल मलिक का यह बयान केंद्र सरकार के लिए शर्मिंदगी का सबब बन गया है, क्योंकि उनके बयान से यही इशारा मिलता है कि केंद्र सिर्फ दो विधायक होने के बावजूद सज्जाद लोन को मुख्यमंत्री बनवाना चाहता था.

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर सच बोलने के लिए राज्यपाल को बधाई दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'दिल्ली की तरफ न देखने के और उनके आदेश न मानने के लिए राज्यपाल मलिक को बधाई. उन्होंने खरीद-फरोख्त, दलबदल और पैसे के इस्तेमाल के जरिए बीजेपी और उसकी कठपुतलियों की सरकार बनने से रोक दिया. हालांकि अब राज्यपाल का कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार इसमें शामिल नहीं थी. पर उनसे पूछा जाता तो वो लोन का ही नाम लेते.

उधर, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भी राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक की तारीफ की. महबूबा ने ट्वीट किया, 'फैक्स मशीन की गड़बड़ी की बात एक तरफ, यह देख कर अच्छा लगा कि राज्यपाल साहब ने दिल्ली का निर्देश नहीं माना और उसके बजाए विधानसभा भंग कर दी. राज्य में लोकतंत्र की कहानी देख कर यह अप्रत्याक्षित है. 

टिप्पणियां
​ 
सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा, 'अगर पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ्ती और नेकां नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला जम्मू कश्मीर में (गठबंधन करके) सरकार बनाने को लेकर गंभीर थे तो उन्हें मुझे फोन करना चाहिए था या चिट्ठी लिख सकते थे.' मलिक ने कहा कि राज्य विधानसभा भंग करने के बाद, अब्दुल्ला और महबूबा ने खुशी जाहिर की और दावा किया कि वे यही चाहते थे.

VIDEO: क्या कहा रवीश कुमार ने फ़ैक्स मशीन को लेकर राज्यपाल मलिक के सामने
 


Satya Pal MalikMehbooba MuftiSajad LoneJammu Kashmir

