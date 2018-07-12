NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
शशि थरूर के बयान के बाद कांग्रेस ने अपने नेताओं को दी यह नसीहत...

कांग्रेस ने अपने नेताओं को यह नसीहत भी दी कि 'भाजपा की घृणा' का जवाब देते समय वे पूरी सावधानी बरतें.

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. पार्टी ने अपने नेताओं को बोलने में सावधानी बरतने की दी नसीहत
  2. सुरजेवाला ने कहा, 'भाजपा की घृणा' का जवाब देते समय वे सावधानी बरतें
  3. कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर के 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' वाले बयान से मचा घमासान
नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस ने अपने नेता शशि थरूर के 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' वाले बयान को खारिज कर दिया और कहा कि भारत का लोकतंत्र और इसके मूल्य इतने मजबूत हैं कि 'भारत कभी पाकिस्तान' बनने की स्थिति में नहीं जा सकता. पार्टी ने अपने नेताओं को यह नसीहत भी दी कि 'भाजपा की घृणा' का जवाब देते समय वे पूरी सावधानी बरतें. कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट कर आरोप लगाया, 'मोदी सरकार ने पिछले चार वर्षों में विभाजन, कट्टरता, घृणा, असहिष्णुता और ध्रुवीकरण का माहौल पैदा किया है.'

यह भी पढ़ें :  'शशि थरूर बोले- अगर 2019 में बीजेपी जीती, तो भारत 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' बन जाएगा, संबित ने हमला बोला

 

उन्होंने कहा, 'दूसरी तरफ, कांग्रेस बहुलवाद, विविधता, विभिन्न धर्मो एवं समुदायों के बीच भाईचारा और सद्भाव के सभ्यतागत मूल्यों का प्रतिनिधित्व करती है.' सुरजेवाला ने कहा, 'भारत के मूल्य और मूल सिद्धांत हमारी सभ्यतागत भूमिका की स्पष्ट गारंटी देते हैं. कांग्रेस के सभी नेताओं को भाजपा की घृणा को खरिज करने के लिए शब्द एवं वाक्य बोलते समय इस बात का अहसास होना चाहिए कि यह ऐतिहासिक जिम्मेदारी (मूल्यों कर रक्षा करने की) हमारे कंधों पर है.' 

यह भी पढ़ें :  सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामला : कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर कोर्ट में हुए पेश, मिली जमानत

इससे पहले कांग्रेस नेता जयवीर शेरगिल ने संवाददाताओं से कहा, 'भारत का लोकतंत्र इतना मजबूत है कि सरकारें आती जाती रहें, लेकिन यह देश कभी पाकिस्तान नहीं बन सकता. भारत एक बहुभाषी और बहुधर्मी देश है.' उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं कांग्रेस के हर नेता और कार्यकर्ता से आग्रह करूंगा कि वे इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि किस तरह के बयान देने हैं.'

शेरगिल ने कहा, 'चाहे भाजपा अपने नेताओं के विवादित बयानों पर चुप्पी साध ले, चाहे भाजपा आईएसआई को भारत बुलाए, चाहे भाजपा जम्मू-कश्मीर के चुनाव के लिए पाकिस्तान का शुक्रिया अदा करे, चाहे भाजपा के मंत्री अपराधियों को हार पहनाकर इस देश के संविधान को हरा दें, लेकिन हमें बोलने में सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए.'

VIDEO :  ...तो देश बन जाएगा हिंदू पाकिस्तान : शशि थरूर


टिप्पणियां
खबरों के मुताबिक, थरूर ने तिरुवनंतपुरम में कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी अगर साल 2019 में जीतती है, तो वह नया संविधान लिखेगी, जिससे यह देश पाकिस्तान बनने की राह पर अग्रसर होगा जहां अल्पसंख्यकों के अधिकारों का कोई सम्मान नहीं किया जाता है.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


