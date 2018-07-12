शशि थरूर के बयान के बाद कांग्रेस ने अपने नेताओं को दी यह नसीहत...

Modi Govt thrives upon an unprecedented atmosphere of division, bigotry, hatred, intolerance & polarisation for last 4 years.
Congress, on the other hand, represents India’s civilisational values of pluralism, diversity, compassion & harmony between faiths & ethnicities.
1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2018
2/2— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2018
India’s values & fundamentals are an unequivocal guarantee of our civilisational role & set us apart from the divisive idea of Pakistan.
All Congress leaders must realise this historic responsibility bestowed upon us while choosing words & phraseology to reject BJP’s hatred
