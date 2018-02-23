शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का पीएम मोदी पर सीधा हमला, 'एग्जाम से पहले छात्र 'चौकीदार-ए-वतन' की तरह तनावमुक्त हो सकते हैं'

अपनी पार्टी और राजग सरकार के आलोचक रहे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री यह कह कर मेरी बात से लगभग सहमत नजर आए कि छात्रों को सबसे पहली जो योग्यता हासिल करनी चाहिए, वह आत्मविश्वास है जिसका परिणाम प्रतिबद्धता, समर्पण, लगाव और जुनून के रूप में निकलेगा.
The only thing I didn’t have the heart to tell them was "not to get stressed, heart broken or mentally disturbed if u fail in the exam". Just go into flashback & blame previous regime & 60 years of past govt...as our chowkidar-e-watan does in Parliament anytime & every time...— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 23, 2018
