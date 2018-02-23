NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का पीएम मोदी पर सीधा हमला, 'एग्जाम से पहले छात्र 'चौकीदार-ए-वतन' की तरह तनावमुक्त हो सकते हैं'

अपनी बेबाकी के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले अभिनेता और बीजेपी सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने एक बार फिर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला बोला है

,
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. बोर्ड परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का अनोखा टिप्स.
  2. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने इस बार सीधे पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधा है.
  3. शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने कहा कि छात्र पीएम मोदी की तरह तनावमुक्त हो सकते हैं.
नई दिल्ली: अपनी बेबाकी के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले अभिनेता और बीजेपी सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने एक बार फिर से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला बोला है. परीक्षा से पहले छात्रों को तनाव न लेने की प्रधानमंत्री की सलाह को लेकर भाजपा के असंतुष्ट सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने नरेंद्र मोदी पर शुक्रवार को ताजा हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि फेल होने वाले छात्र ‘हमारे चौकीदार ए वतन’ की तरह पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों पर आरोप लगाकर तनावमुक्त हो सकते हैं.

पटना साहिब से सांसद सिन्हा ने ट्वीट किया कि प्रिय श्रीमान बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों को आपके दो घंटे के संबोधन में, जिसे सुनने को उन्हें विवश किया गया, आपने वही चीजें कहीं जो मैंने पूर्व में पटना में मगध महिला कॉलेज में कही थीं. 

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दावोस में पीएम के साथ नीरव मोदी की उपस्थिति पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- क्या PMO सो रहा था?

सिन्हा पिछले हफ्ते मोदी द्वारा देशभर के छात्रों से किए गए संवाद का हवाला दे रहे थे. मोदी ने अपने संवाद में छात्रों से परीक्षा के दौरान तनावमुक्त रहने को कहा था. मोदी ने इस थीम पर ‘एक्जाम वारियर्स’ नाम से एक किताब भी लिखी है जिसका इस महीने के शुरू में विमोचन किया गया था. अपनी पार्टी और राजग सरकार के आलोचक रहे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री यह कह कर मेरी बात से लगभग सहमत नजर आए कि छात्रों को सबसे पहली जो योग्यता हासिल करनी चाहिए, वह आत्मविश्वास है जिसका परिणाम प्रतिबद्धता, समर्पण, लगाव और जुनून के रूप में निकलेगा.

PNB घोटाले पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, 'हे प्रधान सेवक, हे प्रधान रक्षक, चौकीदार-ए-वतन...'

उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि फेल होने वाले छात्र पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों पर आरोप लगाकर तनावमुक्त हो सकते हैं, जैसा कि ‘हमारे चौकीदार ए वतन संसद में किसी भी समय करते हैं.’ उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अक्सर खुद को देश का ‘‘चौकीदार’’ बताते रहे हैं. 

VIDEO: राष्‍ट्रीय मंच की शुरुआत पर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा बोले, 'सच कहना बगावत है तो मैं बागी हूं'

(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


