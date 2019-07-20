NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Updates: शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर कांग्रेस में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी और सीएम केजरीवाल ने जताया दुख

कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेत्री और दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीली दीक्षित का शनिवार को 81 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है. वे लंबे समय से बीमार थीं और उनका एस्कॉर्ट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा था.

कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेत्री और दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीली दीक्षित का शनिवार को 81 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है. वे लंबे समय से बीमार थीं और उनका एस्कॉर्ट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा था. वह साल 1998 से 2013 तक दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं. डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, शीला दीक्षित को दोपहर 3 बजकर 15 मिनट पर उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा और दोपहर 3 बजकर 55 मिनट पर अंतिम सांस ली. उनके निधन से देश भर के राजनेता सकते में हैं. उनके निधन पर दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल, पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी ने शोक व्यक्त किया. 


Jul 20, 2019
17:17 (IST)
अंतिम संसकार से पहले शीला दीक्षित के पार्थिव शरीर को अंतिम दर्शन के लिए कल सुबह कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में भी रखा जाएगा.
Jul 20, 2019
17:17 (IST)
रविवार को 2:30 निगम बोध घाट में होगा शीला दीक्षित का अंतिम संस्कार, आज शाम 6 बजे से उनके पार्थिव शरीर को निजामउद्दीन स्थिति घर पर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए रखा जाएगा.
Jul 20, 2019
17:16 (IST)
शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा, 'वे मुझे बेहद प्यार से गले लगातीं थीं. उन्होंने जो दिल्ली के लिए और देश के लिए जो किया उसे याद रखा जाएगा. ये कांग्रेस पार्टी और देश के लिए बड़ी क्षति है.'

Jul 20, 2019
17:10 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी की एक प्यारी बेटी शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत निराश हूं. मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से उनके बेहद करीब था. इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार और दिल्ली के नागरिकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है, जिनकी उन्होंने 3 बार मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए निस्वार्थ भाव से सेवा की.'

Jul 20, 2019
17:07 (IST)
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने कहा कि शीला दीक्षित के निधन की खबर सुनकर मैं सदमे में हूं. उनकी मौत से देश ने दिग्गज कांग्रेस नेता को खो दिया. दिल्ली की जनता उन्हें दिल्ली के विकास के लिए हमेशा याद करेगी.

Jul 20, 2019
17:06 (IST)
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने आज शाम से शुरू हो रही अपनी वैष्णो देवी यात्रा रद्द की, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बाद लिया गया फैसला.
Jul 20, 2019
17:06 (IST)
बीजेपी सांसद और दिल्ली बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने भी शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त किया. उन्होंने कहा कि हाल ही में मेरी उनसे मुलाकात हुई थी. यह एक बहुत बड़ा झटका है. मुझे याद है कि जब मैं उनसे मिलने गया था कि एक मां की तरह उन्होंने मेरा स्वागत किया था. दिल्ली उन्हें याद करेगी. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे और उनके परिवार को इस कठिन वक्त में हौसला और ताकत दे.

Jul 20, 2019
17:00 (IST)
दिल्ली के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'अभी शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन के बारे में बेहद भयावह ख़बर मिली. यह दिल्ली के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है और उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा. उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति मेरी ह्रदय से संवेदनाएं हैं. उनकीआत्मा को शांति मिले.'

Jul 20, 2019
16:59 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर दुख व्‍यक्‍त करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ. वह एक जोशीले और मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व की धनीं थीं.  उन्होंने दिल्ली के विकास में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दिया है. उनके परिवार और समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना. ओम शांति.'

Jul 20, 2019
16:47 (IST)
शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर कांग्रेस पार्टी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमें शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बारे में सुनकर खेद है. आजीवन कांग्रेस की सदस्य और तीन बार दिल्ली के सीएम के रूप में रहकर उन्होंने दिल्ली का चेहरा बदल दिया. उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति हमारी संवेदना है. इस दुख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उन्हें सामर्थ्य प्रदान करें.'
Jul 20, 2019
16:44 (IST)
कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेत्री और दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीली दीक्षित का शनिवार को 81 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है. वे लंबे समय से बीमार थीं और उनका एस्कॉर्ट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा था. वह साल 1998 से 2013 तक दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं.

