Updates: शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर कांग्रेस में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी और सीएम केजरीवाल ने जताया दुख

कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेत्री और दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीली दीक्षित का शनिवार को 81 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया है. वे लंबे समय से बीमार थीं और उनका एस्कॉर्ट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज चल रहा था. वह साल 1998 से 2013 तक दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रहीं. डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, शीला दीक्षित को दोपहर 3 बजकर 15 मिनट पर उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा और दोपहर 3 बजकर 55 मिनट पर अंतिम सांस ली. उनके निधन से देश भर के राजनेता सकते में हैं. उनके निधन पर दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल, पीएम मोदी और राहुल गांधी ने शोक व्यक्त किया.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress: Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. She loved me, whatever she did for Delhi&the country, people will remember it. She was a big leader of party,her contribution towards party, politics of nation- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
& especially to Delhi, is immense. pic.twitter.com/scRoecyckJ
Rahul Gandhi tweets,"I'm devastated to hear about passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, beloved daughter of Congress Party,with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family&citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM,in this time of great grief" pic.twitter.com/4WXaE96WdK- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
Former PM Manmohan Singh: I'm shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Smt #ShielaDixit. In her death the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to Delhi's development during her tenure as CM for 3 terms pic.twitter.com/O7b2Byg8sl- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari: I had met her recently, it is a big shock. I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss. #sheiladixitpic.twitter.com/nqOmU2lQ0I- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace- Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019
Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019
Congress Party tweets "We regret to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief." pic.twitter.com/fCgYHiQalC- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
Former Delhi Chief Minister & Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, passes away in Delhi at the age of 81 years. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8rqv8qfnAQ- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019
