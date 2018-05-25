जाबांज सिख पुलिसकर्मी ने मुस्लिम युवक को भीड़ से बचाया, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जमकर तारीफ

Sikh cop in Dehradun saves a Muslim man from a rabid violent mob https://t.co/Hi5UlNwX67 This is doing duty. Instead of letting mob be

It was heartening to see on Youtube the videos of a brave young Sikh police officer, Gagandeep Singh, saving the life of a Muslim youth who may have been lynched by a frenzied Hindutva mob had it not been for the courageous intervention of Gagandeep.