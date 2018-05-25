जाबांज सिख पुलिसकर्मी ने मुस्लिम युवक को भीड़ से बचाया, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जमकर तारीफ

Sikh cop in Dehradun saves a Muslim man from a rabid violent mob https://t.co/Hi5UlNwX67— NoToSilence (@akdwaaz) May 24, 2018
This is doing duty. Instead of letting mob be
Bravo!! Sikh cop confronted a whole Hindutva swarm to save a Muslim from being lynched. https://t.co/HqYnSkHPeG— Sanam Sutirath Wazir (@sanamwazir) May 24, 2018
It was heartening to see on Youtube the videos of a brave young Sikh police officer, Gagandeep Singh, saving the life of a Muslim youth who may have been lynched by a frenzied Hindutva mob had it not been for the courageous intervention of Gagandeep.— Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 25, 2018
