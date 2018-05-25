NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

जाबांज सिख पुलिसकर्मी ने मुस्लिम युवक को भीड़ से बचाया, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जमकर तारीफ

नैनीताल जिले के रामनगर में मुस्लिम युवक को आक्रोशित भीड़ के चंगुल से उत्तराखंड के एक जाबांज सिख पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा बचाये जाने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है.

,
714 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
जाबांज सिख पुलिसकर्मी ने मुस्लिम युवक को भीड़ से बचाया, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रही जमकर तारीफ

सिख पुलिसकर्मी ने मुस्लिम युवक को भीड़ से बचाया.

खास बातें

  1. सिख पुलिसकर्मी ने बचाई मुस्लिम युवक की जान
  2. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो
  3. पुलिसकर्मी की सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही तारीफ
देहरादून: नैनीताल जिले के रामनगर में एक मंदिर के पास हिंदू लड़की के साथ कथित रूप से आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में मिले मुस्लिम युवक को आक्रोशित भीड़ के चंगुल से उत्तराखंड के एक जाबांज सिख पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा बचाये जाने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है.
अपर पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून और व्यवस्था) अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि यह घटना मंगलवार की है, जब मुस्लिम युवक हिंदू लड़की से मिलने रामनगर से करीब 15 किलोमीटर दूर ​गर्जियादेवी मंदिर गया था. सोशल मीडिया पर सिख पुलिसकर्मी की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है.

यह भी पढ़ें : VIDEO: चलती ट्रेन में फिसला बच्ची का पैर, जवान ने कुछ इस तरह बचाई जान

उन्होंने बताया कि स्थानीय लोगों को इस बात की भनक लग गई और वे प्रेमी युगल को सबक सिखाने के लिए मंदिर पहुंच गए. क्षेत्र में हंगामा होने की सूचना मिलने पर उपनिरीक्षक गगनदीप सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे. वहां, हिंदू समुदाय के उग्र हो गए लोग लड़का-लड़की के ​कथित रूप से आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिलने का आरोप लगाते उन पर हमले की तैयारी कर रहे थे. सोशल मीडिया पर इस सिख पुलिसकर्मी के साहस की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है.

 
 
यह भी पढ़ें : उत्तरप्रदेश : भाजपा विधायक ने रक्तदान कर बचाई मासूम की जान

कुमार ने कहा कि उपनिरीक्षक सिंह तुरंत प्रेमी जोड़े की मदद के लिए दौड़े और उन्होंने मुस्लिम युवक को अपने पास खींच लिया. हालांकि, इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मी को भीड़ की धक्का-मुक्की का भी सामना करना पड़ा. उन्होंने बताया कि बाद में भीड़ तितर-बितर हो गई और युगल को पुलिस थाने लाया गया जहां से उन्हें उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया. पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहे पांच व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और उन्हें पकड़ने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है.

VIDEO : भारतीय कोस्टगार्ड ने बचाई पाक कमांडो की जान


टिप्पणियां
गगनदीप सिंह को बहादुरी के कृत्य के लिए 2500 रुपये का इनाम घोषित किया गया है. उन्होंने कहा कि वीडियो का इस्तेमाल सांप्रदायिक भावनाओं को भड़काने के लिए नहीं होना चाहिए. सोशल मीडिया पर बहादुर पुलिसकर्मी को जमकर तारीफ मिल रही है.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

714 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... राहुल गांधी के मंदसौर दौरे से पहले मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस में मच गया घमासान
UttarakhandSikh police officer

Advertisement

 
 
 