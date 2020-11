केंद्रीय नागर विमानन मंत्री बोले, 'कुछ देशों ने भारतीयों के प्रवेश पर लगी पाबंदी अब तक नहीं हटाई'

भारत 13 देशों के साथ द्विपक्षीय हवाई यातायात व्यवस्था के लिए बातचीत कर रहा : पुरी

We are operating international flights under VBM since 6 May 2020.

However, some countries, including some in the Gulf region, have still not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals. We are ready to fly passengers to these countries whenever they ease restrictions.