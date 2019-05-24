Surat Fire Updates: सूरत के कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी भीषण आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत, PM मोदी ने जताई संवेदना

Surat Fire News: गुजरात के सूरत (Surat) के सरथाना इलाके में स्थित तक्षशिला कॉम्प्लेक्स (Takshila Complex) की दूसरी मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत हो गई. जिस फ्लोर पर आग लगी वहां कोचिंग सेंटर चल रहा था. आग से बचने के लिए कोचिंग सेंटर में पढ़ने वाले कुछ छात्रों ने ऊपर से छलांग लगा दी, जिन्हें गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने सूरत के पुलिस कमिश्नर के हवाले से बातया कि हादसे में कम से कम 18 लोगों की मौत हुई है और इसकी संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है. सोशल मीडिया पर बिल्डिंग से छलांग लगाते हुए लोगों का वीडियो भी वायरल हो गया है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने घटना पर दुख जताया है.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident in Surat, Gujarat. My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need.- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 24, 2019
Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/T4avRHOu5V- Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019
Surat fire: Visuals of rescue operations underway at the site of the incident. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/koHs359NM8- ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019
Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to fire in Surat. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 24, 2019
Gujarat CMO on fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident. CM has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident https://t.co/50oRpdmk5Y- ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019
