NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनावताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडक्रिकेटज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | देश |

Surat Fire Updates: सूरत के कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी भीषण आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत, PM मोदी ने जताई संवेदना

Surat Fire News: गुजरात के सूरत (Surat) के सरथाना इलाके में स्थित तक्षशिला कॉम्प्लेक्स (Takshila Complex) की दूसरी मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत हो गई.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Surat Fire Updates: सूरत के कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी भीषण आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत, PM मोदी ने जताई संवेदना

Surat Fire Updates: गुजरात के सूरत में एक कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत.

Surat Fire News: गुजरात के सूरत (Surat) के सरथाना इलाके में स्थित तक्षशिला कॉम्प्लेक्स (Takshila Complex) की दूसरी मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग में 18 छात्रों की मौत हो गई. जिस फ्लोर पर आग लगी वहां कोचिंग सेंटर चल रहा था. आग से बचने के लिए कोचिंग सेंटर में पढ़ने वाले कुछ छात्रों ने ऊपर से छलांग लगा दी, जिन्हें गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने सूरत के पुलिस कमिश्‍नर के हवाले से बातया कि हादसे में कम से कम 18 लोगों की मौत हुई है और इसकी संख्‍या बढ़ भी सकती है. सोशल मीडिया पर बिल्डिंग से छलांग लगाते हुए लोगों का वीडियो भी वायरल हो गया है. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने घटना पर दुख जताया है. 

Here are the updates from the fire in Surat coaching centre:


May 24, 2019
19:33 (IST)
जान गंवाने वाले लोगों को गुजरात सरकार 4-4 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा देगी.
May 24, 2019
19:10 (IST)
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के प्रति संवदेना जताई. 
May 24, 2019
19:07 (IST)
May 24, 2019
19:05 (IST)
May 24, 2019
19:04 (IST)
गुजरात सरकार ने सूरत की बिल्डिंग में लगी आग की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. 
May 24, 2019
18:59 (IST)
गुजरात के पुलिस कमिश्वर ने 19 लोगों के मौत की पुष्टि की.
May 24, 2019
18:57 (IST)
घटनास्थल पर राहत और बचाव का काम जारी है.
May 24, 2019
18:54 (IST)
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने हादसे पर दुख जताया. 
May 24, 2019
18:52 (IST)
गुजरात के मुख्‍यमंत्री कार्यालय ने कहा, 'मुख्‍यमंत्री विजय रूपानी ने घटना की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं. मुख्‍यमंत्री ने घटना में मारे गए बच्‍चों के परिवार वालों को 4 लाख रुपये की वित्तीय सहायता देने की भी घोषणा की.

May 24, 2019
18:52 (IST)
प्रधनमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी घटना पर दुख जताते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'सूरत में हुई इस त्रासदी से बेहद आहत हूं. मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं. प्रार्थना करता हूं कि हादसे में घायल लोग जल्‍द स्‍वस्‍थ हों. गुजरात सरकार और स्‍थानीय प्रशासन से प्रभावितों को हर संभव मदद पहुंचाने को कहा है.'
May 24, 2019
18:51 (IST)
गुजरात के सूरत में एक कोचिंग सेंटर में लगी भीषण आग में 15 छात्रों की मौत हो गई है. गुजरात के पुलिस कमिश्नर के हवाले से न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने यह जानकारी दी. 
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Surat Fire: सूरत के तक्षशिला कॉम्प्लेक्स में भीषण आग, 18 छात्रों की मौत, कइयों ने जान बचाने के लिए लगाई छलांग

Advertisement

 
 
 