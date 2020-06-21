Surya Grahan 2020 LIVE UPDATES : उत्तराखंड में ग्रहण के दौरान दिखाई दी रिंग ऑफ फायर, देखें Pics

Surya Grahan 2020: 21 जून यानी कि आज साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण (Surya Grahan) है. यह ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरू हो गया है और दोपहर को 3 बजकर 4 मिनट पर खत्म होगा. आपको बता दें कि आज का ग्रहण भारत के भी कई राज्यों में दिखाई देगा. हालांकि, कुछ हिस्सों में यह वलयाकार सूर्य ग्रहण (Annular Solar Eclipse) की तरह नजर आएगा. वहीं बाकी के हिस्सों में इसे आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण (Partial Solar Eclipse) के तौर पर देखा जा सकेगा. बता दें, दोपहर को 12 बजकर 10 मिनट पर ग्रहण अपने अधिकत्म प्रभाव में था और ऐसे में रिंग ऑफ फायर (Ring of Fire) भी नजर आई. आज के सूर्य ग्रहण की अवधि लगभग 6 घंटे की है. आपको बता दें आज का सूर्य ग्रहण इस वजह से खास है क्योंकि आज साल का सबसे बड़ा दिन (Summer Solstice) है.
सूर्य ग्रहण (Surya Grahan) 2020 LIVE UPDATES
Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/Zg0zOpwIou- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Punjab: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Amritsar today. pic.twitter.com/usRHFtjlgP- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
#SolarEclipse2020 as seen in Karachi of Pakistan.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
As per Pakistan Meteorological Department, the solar eclipse, which began at 8:46 am local time, will end at 2:34 pm with the greatest eclipse occurring at 11:40 am. pic.twitter.com/ZW2SRDESSe
Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:50 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 12:05 PM. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/iugvgwFEYR
United Arab Emirates: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 AM. It will also be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/EAGWuVIdBO
Haryana: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Kurukshetra. pic.twitter.com/LCpg8ltvJk- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:44 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:55 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/MnnFvua1St
Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF
Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR
Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/tJNM01YwGx
Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/5tvnfr7O7G