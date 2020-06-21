Surya Grahan 2020 LIVE UPDATES : उत्तराखंड में ग्रहण के दौरान दिखाई दी रिंग ऑफ फायर, देखें Pics

Surya Grahan June 2020 Updates: 21 जून यानी कि आज साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण है. यह ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरू हो गया है और दोपहर को 3 बजकर 4 मिनट पर खत्म होगा.

Surya Grahan 2020: 21 जून यानी कि आज साल का पहला सूर्य ग्रहण (Surya Grahan) है. यह ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरू हो गया है और दोपहर को 3 बजकर 4 मिनट पर खत्म होगा. आपको बता दें कि आज का ग्रहण भारत के भी कई राज्यों में दिखाई देगा. हालांकि, कुछ हिस्सों में यह वलयाकार सूर्य ग्रहण (Annular Solar Eclipse) की तरह नजर आएगा. वहीं बाकी के हिस्सों में इसे आंशिक सूर्य ग्रहण (Partial Solar Eclipse) के तौर पर देखा जा सकेगा. बता दें, दोपहर को 12 बजकर 10 मिनट पर ग्रहण अपने अधिकत्म प्रभाव में था और ऐसे में रिंग ऑफ फायर (Ring of Fire) भी नजर आई. आज के सूर्य ग्रहण की अवधि लगभग 6 घंटे की है. आपको बता दें आज का सूर्य ग्रहण इस वजह से खास है क्योंकि आज साल का सबसे बड़ा दिन (Summer Solstice) है. 

Jun 21, 2020 12:13 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: देहरादून में बनी रिंग ऑफ फायर कुछ ऐसा दिखाई दिया सूर्य ग्रहण

सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें उत्तराखंड से सामने आई हैं. इसमें रिंग ऑफ फायर दिखाई दे रही हैं और आपको भी ये तस्वीरें बहुत पसंद आएंगी.
Jun 21, 2020 11:49 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: पंजाब से सामने आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की शुरुआती पिक्स.

पंजाब से भी सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं. बता दें यह ग्रहण 6 घंटे तक रहेगा.
Jun 21, 2020 11:47 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: पाकिस्तान के कराची से सामने आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तान के कराची में सूर्य ग्रहण की शुरुआती तस्वीरें आई हैं सामने.
Jun 21, 2020 11:33 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: उत्तराखंड से सामने आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की शुरुआती तस्वीरें

आज सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर को 3 बजकर 4 मिनट पर खत्म होगा. इसी बीच उत्तराखंड से भी सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं. 
Jun 21, 2020 11:16 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में भी दिखाई दिया सूर्य ग्रहण

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात समेत यह सूर्य ग्रहण एशिया, यूरोप, कांगा, इथोपिया आदि देशों में दिखाई देगा. 
Jun 21, 2020 11:14 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र से भी सामने आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की शुरुआती तस्वीरें

कुरुक्षेत्र से सूर्य ग्रहण की इन तस्वीरों को एएनआई ने शेयर किया है. हरियाणा के भी कई इलाकों में वलयाकार सूर्य ग्रहण नजर आएगा
Jun 21, 2020 11:11 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: राजस्थान से ग्रहण की शुरुआती तस्वीरें आईं सामनें

राजस्थान के जयपुर से भी सूर्य ग्रहण की शुरुआती तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं. राजस्थान में यह वलयाकार सूर्य ग्रहण नजर आएगा.
Jun 21, 2020 11:07 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: गुजरात के गांधीनगर से सामने आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें

गुजरात से सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें आईं सामने. भारत समेत यूरोप, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और अफ्रिका आदि देशों में देखा जाएगा सूर्य ग्रहण.
Jun 21, 2020 11:05 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: महाराष्ट्र से भी सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

दोपहर को 3 बजकर 4 मिनट तक ग्रहण रहेगा. सूर्य ग्रहण दोपहर 12 बजकर 10 मिनट पर अपने सबसे अधिक प्रभाव में होगा.


Jun 21, 2020 11:03 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: दिल्ली में सुबह 10 बजकर 46 मिनट पर शुरू हुआ सूर्य ग्रहण

दिल्ली से भी सूर्य ग्रहण की शुरुआती तस्वीरें आई सामनें. 
Jun 21, 2020 11:01 (IST)
Surya Grahan 2020: जम्मू-कश्मीर से सामने आई सूर्य ग्रहण की पहली तस्वीरें

सूर्य ग्रहण सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर शुरू हुआ है और यह ग्रहण 3 बजकर 4 मिनट पर खत्म होगा.
