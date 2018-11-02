असम में संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों ने पांच लोगों को गोलियों से भूना, दो घायल

सोनोवाल ने कहा कि उन्होंने राज्य के मंत्रियों तपन गोगोई और केशव महंत को डीजीपी कुलाधार साइकिया के साथ मौके पर जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं.
We will take strongest action against perpetrators of this heinous crime. I have directed all law enforcing agencies to maintain peace&take stern action against anybody trying to destabilise our peaceful society & state: Assam CM on 5 persons killed by ULFA terrorists in Tinsukia pic.twitter.com/Pf3gCIsi9C— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने घटना पर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि इस घृणित अपराध के दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी. सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री सोनोवाल से बात करके हालात का जायजा लिया.
We strongly condemn the attack in Tinsukia&killing of Shyamlal Biswas,Ananta Biswas,Abhinash Biswas,Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of recent NRC developement?We've no words to express our deep sorrow to grieving families. Perpetrators must be punished at earliest: West Bengal CM https://t.co/rYknvCPwHn— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
