होम | देश |

असम में संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों ने पांच लोगों को गोलियों से भूना, दो घायल

मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने अपराधियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया, राज्य के मंत्रियों तपन गोगोई और केशव महंत को मौके पर भेजा

असम में संदिग्ध उग्रवादियों ने पांच लोगों को गोलियों से भूना, दो घायल

असम के तिनसुकिया जिले में उग्रवादियों ने पांच लोगों की हत्या कर दी.

खास बातें

  1. गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी
  2. मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने मासूम लोगों की हत्या की निंदा की
  3. उल्फा (इंडिपेंडेंट) के उग्रवादियों द्वारा वारदात करने का संदेह
खेरोनीबाड़ी (असम): असम के तिनसुकिया जिले के खेरोनी में गुरुवार की रात में संदिग्ध उल्फा (इंडिपेंडेंट) के उग्रवादियों ने पांच लोगों की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी. इस हमले में दो अन्य घायल हो गए.

पुलिस ने बताया कि मारे गए पांच लोगों में से तीन एक ही परिवार के सदस्य थे. उन्होंने बताया कि अत्याधुनिक हथियारों से लैस हमलावरों का एक समूह ढोला-सादिया पुल के करीब इस गांव में आया और उन्होंने रात करीब आठ बजे पांच से छह लोगों को उनके घर से बाहर बुलाया. एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि उन्होंने उन लोगों पर अंधाधुंध गोलियां चलाईं और फिर रात के अंधेरे में फरार हो गए. पुलिस को संदेह है कि बंदूकधारी उल्फा (इंडिपेंडेंट) उग्रवादी संगठन से जुड़े थे.    

मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने “मासूम लोगों की हत्या” की निंदा की और शोकसंतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदनाएं प्रकट कीं. उन्होंने कहा, “इस कायरतापूर्ण हिंसा के अपराधियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी. हम इस तरह की कायराना हरकत को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे.”    
  सोनोवाल ने कहा कि उन्होंने राज्य के मंत्रियों तपन गोगोई और केशव महंत को डीजीपी कुलाधार साइकिया के साथ मौके पर जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं.
  गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने घटना पर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि इस घृणित अपराध के दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी. सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री सोनोवाल से बात करके हालात का जायजा लिया.

(इनपुट भाषा से)


