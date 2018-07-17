NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
स्‍वामी अग्‍न‍िवेश ने पुलिस पर लगाया सुरक्षा नहीं देने का आरोप, हमला करने वाले के खिलाफ सख्‍त कार्रवाई की मांग की

स्‍वामी अग्‍न‍िवेश ने मार-पीट में शामिल एबीवीपी और बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के लोगों की पहचान करने और उनके खिलाफ सख्‍त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है.

स्‍वामी अग्‍न‍िवेश ने पुलिस पर लगाया सुरक्षा नहीं देने का आरोप, हमला करने वाले के खिलाफ सख्‍त कार्रवाई की मांग की

स्वामी अग्निवेश ने हमला करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्‍त कार्रवाई की मांग की.

नई दिल्ली: स्‍वामी अग्‍न‍िवेश ने मार-पीट में शामिल एबीवीपी और बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के लोगों की पहचान करने और उनके खिलाफ सख्‍त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है. स्‍वामी अग्‍न‍िवेश ने अपने साथ हुई मार-पीट की घटना के बाद संवाददाआतों के साथ हुई बातचीत में कहा कि विरोध प्रदर्शन की बात मैंने पुलिस अधिकारियों को बताई थी अपने उससे खुद को सुरक्षा की मदद मांगी थी लेकिन वहां से भी कोई मदद नहीं मिली. स्‍वमी अग्‍न‍िवेश ने कहा कि ''वहां पुलिस का कोई आदमी मौजूद नहीं था. यहां तक कि मैं लगातार एसपी और डीएम को कॉल कर रहा था लेकिन उनका कोई जवाब नहीं मिला.''
   
स्‍वामी अग्‍नि‍वेश ने कहा कि, ''मैंने उनसे कहा था कि एबीवीपी और बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं. मैंने उनसे कहा कि विरोध की जरूरत नहीं है, वे आकर बात कर सकते हैं. लेकिन उस समय बात करने के लिए कोई आगे नहीं आया. जब मैं वहां से निकला तो वे अचानक हम पर हमला बोल दिए और हमारे साथ मार-पीट की.'' उन्‍होंने कहा, '' मैं चाहता हूं कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज और मीडिया के पास जो वीडियो उपलब्‍ध है उससे उन लोगों की पहचान हो और उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो.''

VIDEO:झारखंड के BJP कार्यकर्ताओं ने की स्वामी अग्निवेश से मारपीट


ज्ञात हो कि झारखंड के पाकुड़ में स्‍वामी अग्‍नि‍वेश के साथ बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मार-पीट की. स्‍वामी अग्‍न‍िवेश पर आदिवासियों को भड़काने का आरोप लगते रहा है. इससे पहले भी नक्‍सलियों के साथ उनके संबंध को लेकर विवाद हुआ था. बता दें कि झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने स्वामी अग्निवेश से मारपीट मामले में गृह सचिव को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. संथालपरगना के आयुक्त और डीआईजी मामले की जांच करेंगे.


