Telangana Encounter Live Updates: घटनास्थल पर 'क्राइम सीन' की जांच के लिए ले जाया गया था 4 आरोपियों को, भागने की कोशिश की, हुआ एनकाउंटर

हैदराबाद में पशु-चिकित्सक के सामूहिक बलात्कार और हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार किए गए चार आरोपी शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ में मारे गए हैं.

,
Live Updates: तेलंगाना में रेप और मर्डर के सभी आरोपियों का एनकाउंटर हुआ है

हैदराबाद में पशु-चिकित्सक के सामूहिक बलात्कार और हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार किए गए चार आरोपी शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ में मारे गए हैं. हैदराबाद पुलिस आयुक्त वीसी सज्जनर ने कहा, ‘‘चारों आरोपी पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ में मारे गए.''पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि मुठभेड़ के दौरान दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हो गए. 


Dec 06, 2019
09:09 (IST)
हैदराबाद रेप और मर्डर केस के आरोपियों के एनकाउंटर की खबर सुनकर छात्राओं की प्रतिक्रिया
Dec 06, 2019
09:07 (IST)
हैदराबाद: वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी पहुंचे घटनास्थल पर
