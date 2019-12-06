Telangana Encounter Live Updates: घटनास्थल पर 'क्राइम सीन' की जांच के लिए ले जाया गया था 4 आरोपियों को, भागने की कोशिश की, हुआ एनकाउंटर

हैदराबाद में पशु-चिकित्सक के सामूहिक बलात्कार और हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार किए गए चार आरोपी शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ में मारे गए हैं. हैदराबाद पुलिस आयुक्त वीसी सज्जनर ने कहा, ‘‘चारों आरोपी पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ में मारे गए.''पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि मुठभेड़ के दौरान दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हो गए.
#WATCH Hyderabad: Reaction of girl students when news of encounter of the accused in murder and rape of woman veterinarian broke out pic.twitter.com/z238VVDsiC- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. https://t.co/TB4R8EuPyrpic.twitter.com/7fuG87MP0m- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019
