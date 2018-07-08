NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
देश

कंसास में मारे गए भारतीय के परिवार को सभी सहायता मुहैया कराएंगे : सुषमा
कंसास में अधिकारियों के अनुसार, तेलंगाना निवासी शरत कप्पू जिस रेस्तरां में काम करता था वहां शुक्रवार को संदिग्ध लूटपाट की घटना के दौरान उसे गोली लग गई.

कंसास में मारे गए भारतीय के परिवार को सभी सहायता मुहैया कराएंगे : सुषमा

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्‍वराज (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्‍ली: विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने अमेरिका के कंसास शहर में कथित लूटपाट के प्रयास के दौरान एक भारतीय छात्र की मौत पर अफसोस जहिर किया और उसके परिवार को सभी तरह की सहायता मुहैया कराने का आश्वासन दिया. कंसास में अधिकारियों के अनुसार, तेलंगाना निवासी शरत कप्पू जिस रेस्तरां में काम करता था वहां शुक्रवार को संदिग्ध लूटपाट की घटना के दौरान उसे गोली लग गई. अस्पताल ले जाते समय शरत ने दम तोड़ दिया.

सुषमा ने ट्वीट किया ‘‘कंसास की घटना - मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवार के साथ हैं. पुलिस के साथ हम इस मामले पर नजर रखेंगे और पीड़ित परिवार को हरसंभव सहायता मुहैया कराएंगे.’’
 
विदेश मंत्री ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘मैंने हैदराबाद में शरत के पिता राम मोहन रेड्डी से बात कर अपनी संवेदना जाहिर की. हमने उनसे कहा कि अगर परिवार का कोई सदस्य कंसास जाना चाहता है तो हम उसके लिए अमेरिकी वीजा की व्यवस्था करेंगे. अन्यथा हम जल्द से जल्द शरत का पार्थिव शरीर लाएंगे.’’
 
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कप्पू अपनी स्नातकोत्तर डिग्री के लिए पढ़ाई करने जनवरी में अमेरिका गया था. शिकागो स्थित भारतीय वाणिज्य दूतावास ने शनिवार को ट्वीट किया, ‘‘मिसौरी के कंसास सिटी में एक भारतीय छात्र गोलीबारी का शिकार हो गया. हम उसके परिवार और पुलिस के साथ संपर्क बनाए हुए हैं. हम सभी सहायता मुहैया कराएंगे. हमारे अधिकारी भी कंसास सिटी पहुंच रहे हैं.’’

कंसास सिटी पुलिस ने संदिग्ध के बारे में सूचना देने वाले को 10,000 डॉलर का ईनाम देने का ऐलान किया है. साथ ही उसने संदिग्ध का, रेस्तरां में गोलीबारी से कुछ देर पहले का एक छोटा सा वीडियो भी जारी किया है.

(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


