कंसास में मारे गए भारतीय के परिवार को सभी सहायता मुहैया कराएंगे : सुषमा

Kansas incident - My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family. @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS ⁩ ⁦ @NavtejSarna ⁩

Kansas incident - I have spoken to Sharath's father Shri Ram Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad to convey our heartfelt condolences. We have offered that in case a family member wishes to go to Kansas, we will facilitate the US Visa. Else we will bring the mortal remains at the earliest.