बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव में तृणमूल की भारी जीत, भाजपा मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी बनकर उभरी

पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने राज्य में हुए पंचायत चुनावों में भारी जीत दर्ज की. रात 10 बजे तक घोषित नतीजों के अनुसार तृणमूल ग्राम पंचायतों में 20,441 सीटें जीत चुकी है. मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी के रूप में भाजपा उभरी है लेकिन उसके सीटों की संख्या तृणमल की तुलना में काफी कम है. राज्य चुनाव आयोग के सूत्रों ने बताया कि तृणमूल 315 ग्राम पंचायत सीटों पर आगे है. भाजपा ने 5465 सीटें जीती हैं और वह 28 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. भाजपा के प्रदेश के एक वरिष्ठ नेता के अनुसार पिछले कुछ वर्षों में यह पहला मौका है जब भाजपा ने राज्य के हर जिले में ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर जीत हासिल की है. माकपा तीसरे स्थान पर आ गयी है. पिछली बार वह दूसरे नंबर पर थी. सूत्रों के अनुसार उसे 1415 ग्राम पंचायतों में जीत मिली है और वह 13 में आगे है. कांग्रेस चौथे नंबर पर है और उसे 993 सीटों पर कामयाबी मिली है तथा 13 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. तृणमूल ने पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद के चुनावों में भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है और अन्य दलों से काफी आगे चल रही है.इससे पहले बुधवार को राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग (एसईसी) को जिन 568 मतदान केंद्रों पर हिंसा की शिकायतें मिली थीं वहां छिटपुट हिंसा के बीच पुनर्मतदान संपन्न हुआ था. आयोग के मुताबिक लगभग 70 फीसद मतदान दर्ज किया गया. हुगली में 10, पश्चिम मिदनापुर में 28, कूचबिहार में 52, मुर्शिदाबाद में 63, नदिया में 60, उत्तरी 24 परगना में 59, मालदा में 55, उत्तर दिनाजपुर में 73 और दक्षिण 24 परगना में 26 मतदान केंद्रों पर पुनर्मतदान कराया गया था. आपको बता दें कि पश्चिम बंगाल में 14 मई को हुए पंचायत चुनावों में व्यापक पैमाने पर हिंसा हुई थी. जिसमें 12 लोगों की जान चली गयी थी और 43 अन्य घायल हो गये थे.

- भाजपा मुर्शिदाबाद और माल्दा को छोड़कर लगभग सभी जिलों में ग्राम पंचायत में तृणमूल की मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी के तौर पर उभरी. मुर्शिदाबाद में तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 466 सीटें और कांग्रेस ने 83 सीटें जीती हैं. सीईसी ने कहा कि जिले में माकपा और भाजपा ने क्रमश: 48 और 24 सीटें जीती हैं.- सीईसी ने कहा कि पुरूलिया में भाजपा तृणमूल कांग्रेस से थोड़े अंतर से आगे है. दोपहर दो बजे तक भाजपा ने 275 सीटें जबकि तृणमूल ने 262 सीटें जीत ली थीं. उसने कहा कि कांग्रेस और माकपा ने क्रमश: 60 और 44 सीटें जीती हैं.- दक्षिण 24 परगना में तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 1028 ग्राम पंचायत सीटें, भाजपा ने 177, माकपा ने 72 और कांग्रेस ने 16 सीटें जीती हैं. पूर्वी मिदनापुर में तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 1075 ग्राम पंचायत सीटें जीती हैं, भाजपा ने 74 और माकपा ने 55 और कांग्रेस ने पांच सीटें जीती हैं.- सीईसी के अनुसार तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने अभी तक 95 पंचायत समिति सीटें जीत ली हैं और 65 अन्य पर आगे चल रही है जबकि अन्य पार्टियों ने अभी तक अपना खाता नहीं खोला है. जिला परिषदों में तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने 10 सीटें जीत ली हैं और 25 अन्य पर आगे चल रही है.- पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम में लाठीचार्ज हुआ है. टीएमसी और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज हुआ है. इन लोगों के बीच बीरभूम में काउंटिंग बूथ के बाहर झड़प हुई जिसे काबू में करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों ने लाठीचार्ज किया. वहीं कूच विहार में आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़ने पड़े हैं.मतगणना के दौरान नदिया ज़िले का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जहां कथित तौर पर टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता मतगणना केंद्र में घुसकर धड़ाधड़ बैलेट पेपर पर मुहर लगा रहे हैं.बीरभूम में काउंटिंग सेंटर के बाहर टीएमसी और बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता भिडे़. पुलिस को करनी पड़ी लाठी चार्जपंचायत चुनावों में TMC की लीड पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया है. ढोल-नगाड़े की थाप पर झूमते हुए जश्न मना रहे हैं. एक-दूसरे को हरा गुलाल भी लगा रहे हैं.पंचायत चुनावों में TMC का दबदबा. 4500 से ज्यादा सीटों पर चल रही है आगेपंचायत चुनाव की 31,814 सीटों में से अब तक त्रिणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) ने 110 सीटें जीत ली हैं, जबकि 1208 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. वहीं भाजपा ने 4 सीटें जीती हैं और 81 पर आगे है. इसी तरह सीपीआईएम ने 3 सीटों पर कब्जा जमा लिया है और 58 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है.पुलिस ने जलपाईगुड़ी पॉलीटेक्निक के मतगणना स्थल से 40 फोन सीज किये.काउंटिंग सेंटर के बाहर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात हैंनार्थ बंगाल के 6 जिलों में मतगणना प्रारंभउत्तर 24 परगना के काउंटिंग सेंटर पर मतगणना में देरीथोड़ी देर में शुरू होगी मतगणना, सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद इंतजामगौरतलब है कि 14 मई को पंचायत चुनाव में व्यापक सुरक्षा इंतजाम किये जाने तथा पश्चिम बंगाल और पड़ोसी राज्यों से 60000 से अधिक सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात किये जाने के बावजूद उत्तर 24 परगना, दक्षिण 24 परगना, पूर्वी मिदनापुर, बर्दवान, नदिया, मुर्शिदाबाद और दक्षिणी दिनाजपुर जिलों में हिंसक झड़प हुई थी. हिंसा के दौरान मुख्यत: मतदान केंद्रों को निशाना बनाया गया था.