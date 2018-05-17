बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव में तृणमूल की भारी जीत, भाजपा मुख्य प्रतिद्वंद्वी बनकर उभरी

- पंचायत चुनावों में TMC की लीड पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया है. ढोल-नगाड़े की थाप पर झूमते हुए जश्न मना रहे हैं. एक-दूसरे को हरा गुलाल भी लगा रहे हैं.
WATCH: Security Personnel lathi charge TMC and BJP workers who clashed outside a counting centre in Birbhum. #WestBengal#PanchayatElectionspic.twitter.com/KP1rT0EK1a— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
- पंचायत चुनावों में TMC का दबदबा. 4500 से ज्यादा सीटों पर चल रही है आगे
West Bengal: TMC workers celebrate as their party is leading in #PanchayatElections. Visuals from North 24 Parganas. Counting still under progress. pic.twitter.com/ZJyC8JdlK3— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
#WestBengal#PanchayatElection: Out of the total 31,814 that were contested for, TMC has won 110 & is leading on 1,208, BJP has won 4 & is leading on 81, while CPI(M) has won 3 seats & has a lead on 58. Counting in progress.— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
- काउंटिंग सेंटर के बाहर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात हैं
#WestBengal: Police has seized 40 mobile phones from a counting centre set up at Jalpaiguri's Polytechnic Institute.#PanchayatElectionpic.twitter.com/Hh2x1Df0RR— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
Counting of votes for #PanchayatElection has started in 6 districts of North Bengal; Visuals from outside a counting centre in Cooch Behar pic.twitter.com/9UYINB9b4U— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018
