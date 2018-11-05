त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब घर में पालेंगे गाय, बोले-5 हजार परिवारों को भी 10 हजार गाय मिलेगी

Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the CM residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (4.11) pic.twitter.com/kAn8Vqq6R3— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018
We're about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5000 families.I'm not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5000 families they'll start earning in 6 months: Tripura CM (4.11) pic.twitter.com/PKEYs3tzeA— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018
