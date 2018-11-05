NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब घर में पालेंगे गाय, बोले-5 हजार परिवारों को भी 10 हजार गाय मिलेगी

त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब (Biplab Kumar Deb) ने गौ-पालन के जरिए स्वरोजगार को बढ़ावा देने की वकालत की है. उन्होंने अपने सरकारी आवास में गाय पालने की घोषणा की है.

,
त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब.

खास बातें

  1. त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब का बयान
  2. बोले- मैं सरकारी आवास पर पालूंगा गाय, सेवन करूंगा दूध
  3. राज्य के पांच हजार परिवारों को बांटी जाएगी दस हजार गायें
नई दिल्ली: त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री  (Tripura CM) बिप्लब कुमार देब (Biplab Kumar Deb) ने गौ-पालन के जरिए स्वरोजगार को बढ़ावा देने की वकालत की है. उन्होंने अपने सरकारी आवास में गाय पालने की घोषणा की है. कहा कि परिवार गायों की देखभाल करने के साथ दूध का उपभोग भी करेगा. मुख्यमंत्री के मुताबिक इस कदम से राज्य के लोगों को भी गौ-पालन की प्रेरणा मिलेगी. जिससे राज्य में कुपोषण के खिलाफ लड़ाई में काफी मदद मिलेगी. गायों के पालन से रोजगार का संकट कैसे दूर हो सकता है, इसके लिए त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब ने एक उदाहरण भी दिया. बोले कि मैं बड़े-बड़े उद्योगों का विरोधी नहीं हूं, मगर दो हजार व्यक्तियों को रोजगार देने के लिए दस हजार करोड़ रुपये का निवेश करना पड़ता है. इस प्रकार अगर हम पांच हजार परिवारों को दस हजार गाय बांट दें तो हर परिवार छह महीने के भीतर ही कमाने लगेगा. मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब ने कहा कि वह जल्द ही गायों के वितरण से जुड़ी इस योजना को लांच शुरू करेंगे. 

यह भी पढ़ें- फेक न्यूज और हिंसा पर पूछे गये सवाल पर CM बिप्लब देब का जवाब- त्रिपुरा में आनंद की लहर चल रही है

 
बिप्लब के ये बयान रहे हैं चर्चा में


1-महाभारत काल में इंटरनेट और सैटेलाइट का दावा 
बिप्लब देब सबसे पहले महाभारत काल में इंटरनेट और सैटेलाइट होने का दावा कर सुर्खियों में आए थे. बीते 18 अप्रैल को उन्होंने राजधानी अगरतला में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में कहा था कि देश में महाभारत युग में भी तकनीकी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध थीं, जिनमें इंटरनेट और सैटेलाइट भी शामिल थे. उन्होंने कहा था कि, यह सब मेरे देश में पहली बार नहीं हो रहा है. यह वह देश है, जिसमें महाभारत के दौरान संजय ने हस्तिनापुर में बैठकर धृतराष्ट्र को बताया था कि कुरुक्षेत्र के मैदान में युद्ध में क्या हो रहा है. संजय इतनी दूर रहकर आंख से कैसे देख सकते हैं, सो, इसका मतलब है कि उस समय भी तकनीक, इंटरनेट और सैटेलाइट था. ​

 
यह भी पढ़ें- VIDEO : 'बयान वीर' बिप्लब देब के फिर बिगड़े बोल, कहा ...तो नाखून नोच लिये जाएंगे

2. मिस यूनिवर्स डायना हेडन इंडियन ब्यूटी नहीं है
महाभारत युग में इंटरनेट वाला बयान चर्चा में था ही कि बिप्लब देब ने मिस वर्ल्ड डायना हेडन को लेकर विवादित बयान दे डाला. उन्होंने 27 अप्रैल को कहा कि, डायना हेडन इंडियन ब्यूटी नहीं हैं.  डायना हेडन की जीत फिक्स थी. उन्होंने कहा कि डायना हेडन भारतीय महिलाओं की सुंदरता की नुमाइंदगी नहीं करतीं. ऐश्वर्या राय करती हैं. बिप्लब देब के इस बयान ने चौतरफा सुर्खियां बटोरी. हालांकि बाद में उन्होंने अपने बयान पर खेद भी जताया. 

वीडियो- सिटी सेंटर : बिप्लब देब का शिगूफा और सच 

 


