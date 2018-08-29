NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बत्तखों के तैरने से पानी में बढ़ती है ऑक्सीजन-बिप्लब देब के बयान को वैज्ञानिक ने ठहराया सही, त्रिपुरा सरकार ने दी सफाई

त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब के बयान से वैज्ञानिक ए देबवर्मा भी सहमत हैं. उन्होंने भी कहा कि बत्तखें पानी में आक्सीजन बढ़ाने में सहायक होतीं हैं.

,
बत्तखों के तैरने से पानी में बढ़ती है ऑक्सीजन-बिप्लब देब के बयान को वैज्ञानिक ने ठहराया सही, त्रिपुरा सरकार ने दी सफाई

त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब.(फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था-बत्तखों से बढ़ती है ऑक्सीजन
  2. वैज्ञानिक ने बयान को ठहराया सही
  3. मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी ने कहा-कुछ लोग करना चाहते हैं छवि खराब
त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब के एक बयान पर फिर कुछ लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया. मुख्यमंत्री ने बत्तखों के पानी में तैरने से ऑक्सीजन का स्तर बढ़ने की बात कही थी. अब एक वैज्ञानिक ने मुख्यमंत्री के बयान को सही ठहराया है. वहीं मुख्यमंत्री के विशेष कार्याधिकारी(ओएसडी)ने भी सरकार की ओर से सफाई देकर बयान पर विवाद पैदा करने वालों को आड़े हाथों लिया है. उन्होंने बयान के समर्थन में रिसर्च का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि कुछ लोग मुख्यमंत्री की छवि खराब करने के मकसद से बातों पर विवाद खड़ा करते हैं. 

मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब ने 27 अगस्त को एक बयान में कहा था-आज मैने घोषणा की है 50 हजार देसी बत्तखें लोगों को दे दी जाएं. जलाशय में जब 50 हजार बत्तखें घूमेंगी तो कितना सुंदर लगेगा और इससे आक्सीजन भी रीसाइकिल होती है.  त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब का यह बयान सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया. तमाम लोग उनके दावे को गलत कहकर ट्रोल करने लगे. 
 
क्या बोले वैज्ञानिकः  इंडियन काउंसिल फार फोरेस्ट्री रिसर्च एंड एजूकेशन के वैज्ञानिक ए देबबर्मा मुख्यमंत्री के बयान से सहमत दिखते हैं. उन्होंने कहा-"डक-फिश फार्मिंग एक एकीकृत खेती(इंटीग्रेटेड फार्मिंग) व्यवस्था है. बत्तखें जहां मछलियों के विकास में मदद करतीं हैं, वहीं पानी में आक्सीजन बढ़ाने में भी सहायक होतीं हैं. यह अध्ययनों के जरिए साबित हो चुका है."

 
उधर, मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी संजय मिश्रा ने सफाई पेश करते हुए कहा है कि यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब मुख्यमंत्री के बयान पर विवाद पैदा करने की कोशिश की गई. जो लोग मौके पर मौजूद थे, वह समझ सकते हैं कि उन्होंने क्या कहा था. जो लोग मौजूद नहीं थे, वह विवाद पैदा कर रहे हैं. यह सब उनकी छवि खराब करने के लिए किया जा रहा.

 
संजय मिश्रा ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ के इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय का शोध कहता है कि जब बत्तखें तैरतीं हैं तो  एटमास्फेरिक फास्फेट और अन्य मिनरल्स पैदा होते हैं, जो हरी शैवाल के विकास में सहायक होते हैं. हरी शैवाल पानी में आक्सीजन पैदा करने के प्रमुख स्रोत होते हैं.

  उन्होंने आगे कहा-बत्तखें प्राचीन समय से इस उद्देश्य के लिए उपयोग में लाईं जाती हैं.इसके समर्थन में कई वैज्ञानिक सुबूत भी हैं. प्रोफेसर्स अपने अध्ययन से भी साबित कर चुके हैं कि बत्तखों के तैरने से पानी साफ होता है. वे एक प्रकार से जैविक वायुवान होते हैं. 

   

