बत्तखों के तैरने से पानी में बढ़ती है ऑक्सीजन-बिप्लब देब के बयान को वैज्ञानिक ने ठहराया सही, त्रिपुरा सरकार ने दी सफाई

खास बातें त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा था-बत्तखों से बढ़ती है ऑक्सीजन वैज्ञानिक ने बयान को ठहराया सही मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी ने कहा-कुछ लोग करना चाहते हैं छवि खराब

Tripura CM Biplab Deb had said on 27th August "Aaj maine ghoshna ki hai 50,000 desi hans (ducks) aas pass ke logon ko de diye jayenge. Iss jalashai (Neermahal Lake) mein jab 50,000 safed ducks ghumengi to kitni sundar lagegi aur ussey oxygen bhi recycle hoti hai." https://t.co/FAsac0gfn5 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

Duck-fish farming is integrated farming. Ducks's excreta helps growth of fish. Ducks are natural aerators&help in increasing oxygen level&DEO can also be increased. This has been proved through studies: A Debbarma, Scientist Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (28.08) pic.twitter.com/MdzwPCu48c — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब ने 27 अगस्त को एक बयान में कहा था-आज मैने घोषणा की है 50 हजार देसी बत्तखें लोगों को दे दी जाएं. जलाशय में जब 50 हजार बत्तखें घूमेंगी तो कितना सुंदर लगेगा और इससे आक्सीजन भी रीसाइकिल होती है. त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब का यह बयान सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया. तमाम लोग उनके दावे को गलत कहकर ट्रोल करने लगे.इंडियन काउंसिल फार फोरेस्ट्री रिसर्च एंड एजूकेशन के वैज्ञानिक ए देबबर्मा मुख्यमंत्री के बयान से सहमत दिखते हैं. उन्होंने कहा-"डक-फिश फार्मिंग एक एकीकृत खेती(इंटीग्रेटेड फार्मिंग) व्यवस्था है. बत्तखें जहां मछलियों के विकास में मदद करतीं हैं, वहीं पानी में आक्सीजन बढ़ाने में भी सहायक होतीं हैं. यह अध्ययनों के जरिए साबित हो चुका है."उधर, मुख्यमंत्री के ओएसडी संजय मिश्रा ने सफाई पेश करते हुए कहा है कि यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब मुख्यमंत्री के बयान पर विवाद पैदा करने की कोशिश की गई. जो लोग मौके पर मौजूद थे, वह समझ सकते हैं कि उन्होंने क्या कहा था. जो लोग मौजूद नहीं थे, वह विवाद पैदा कर रहे हैं. यह सब उनकी छवि खराब करने के लिए किया जा रहा.

A research by Chhattisgarh's Indira Gandhi Agriculture University states that when ducks swim, atmospheric phosphate & other minerals are created which helps in growth of green algae, the primary source of generation of oxygen in water: Sanjay Mishra, OSD to Tripura CM (28.08) pic.twitter.com/cqRKC3K68X — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

Ducks are considered useful for that purpose since ancient time.There are scientific evidences of the same.There's an org the professor of which did research which states ducks aerate when they swim which cleans water surface. They're biological aerators: OSD to Tripura CM(28.08) pic.twitter.com/wy2ahKQ5dz — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

This isn't the 1st time that such controversy has erupted over the CM's speech. Those present at the spot understood what he's saying&didn't start a controversy but those not present there did. This has been happening to tarnish his image: Sanjay Mishra, OSD to Tripura CM (28.08) pic.twitter.com/dn6dx7M6U4 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018

संजय मिश्रा ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ के इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय का शोध कहता है कि जब बत्तखें तैरतीं हैं तो एटमास्फेरिक फास्फेट और अन्य मिनरल्स पैदा होते हैं, जो हरी शैवाल के विकास में सहायक होते हैं. हरी शैवाल पानी में आक्सीजन पैदा करने के प्रमुख स्रोत होते हैं.उन्होंने आगे कहा-बत्तखें प्राचीन समय से इस उद्देश्य के लिए उपयोग में लाईं जाती हैं.इसके समर्थन में कई वैज्ञानिक सुबूत भी हैं. प्रोफेसर्स अपने अध्ययन से भी साबित कर चुके हैं कि बत्तखों के तैरने से पानी साफ होता है. वे एक प्रकार से जैविक वायुवान होते हैं.