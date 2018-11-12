NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Live Updates : केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार का 59 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- वह असाधारण नेता थे

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) का 59 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. वह कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे और बेंगलुरु में सोमवार को आखिरी सांस ली.

,
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) का 60 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. (फाइल फोटो)

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) का 59 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. वह कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे और बेंगलुरु में सोमवार को आखिरी सांस ली. भाजपा नेता अनंत कुमार साल 1996 से दक्षिणी बेंगलुरु का लोकसभा में प्रतिनिधित्व करते थे. उनके पास दो महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालय थे और वह केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के कद्दावर मंत्रियों में से एक थे. गौरतलब है कि अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) लंबे समय से कैंसर से पीड़ित थे और उनका इलाज चल रहा था. पिछले दिनों उन्हें बेंगलुरु लाया गया था और एक अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था. बताया जा रहा है कि उनकी तबीयत में सुधार भी हो रहा था लेकिन अचानक तबीयत फिर खराब हो गई और सोमवार को तड़के देहांत हो गया. अनंत कुमार के परिवार में उनकी पत्नी तेजस्विनी और बेटी ऐश्वर्या और विजेता हैं. समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक अनंत कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर बेंगलुरु के नेशनल कॉलेज में रखा जाएगा. जहां लोग उन्हें आखिरी श्रद्धांजलि दे सकेंगे. आपको बता दें कि अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) के पास दो महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालय थे. उनके पास साल 2014 से रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्रालय था. साथ ही जुलाई 2016 में उन्हें संसदीय कार्यमंत्री का जिम्मा भी सौंपा गया था. अनंत कुमार का जन्म 22 जुलाई 1959 को बेंगलुरु में हुआ था. उन्होंने केएस आर्ट्स कॉलेज से बीए की पढ़ाई की थी. उसके बाद जेएसएस लॉ कॉलेज से एलएलबी की डिग्री भी हासिल की थी. 

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार का निधन LIVE UPDATES


Nov 12, 2018
08:27 (IST)
मैंने अपने दोस्त को खो दिया है. वह मूल्यों वाले राजनेता थे. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे : सीएम कुमारस्वामी
Nov 12, 2018
08:19 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर के साथ उनके परिजन
Nov 12, 2018
08:08 (IST)

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, अनंत कुमार को श्रद्धांजलि देने आज सुबह 10.30 बजे बंगलोर पहुंचेंगे
Ananth Kumar Tributes: Leaders Offer Condolences Over Union Minister's Death

Nov 12, 2018
07:59 (IST)
मैं अनंत जी के निधन से आकस्मात निधन से शोक संतृप्त हूं, उन्होंने कर्नाटक में बीजेपी को मजबूत करने के लिए बहुत मेहनत की : अमित शाह
Nov 12, 2018
07:57 (IST)
हमेशा उनकी यादें मेरी साथ रहेंगी, बीजेपी के लिए बड़ी क्षति : राजनाथ सिंह
Nov 12, 2018
07:54 (IST)
अनंत कुमार के निधन पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने जताया दुख
Nov 12, 2018
07:52 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने कहा- देश और कर्नाटक के लिए बड़ी क्षति
Nov 12, 2018
07:50 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख

