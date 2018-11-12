Live Updates : केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार का 59 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- वह असाधारण नेता थे

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) का 59 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है. वह कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे और बेंगलुरु में सोमवार को आखिरी सांस ली. भाजपा नेता अनंत कुमार साल 1996 से दक्षिणी बेंगलुरु का लोकसभा में प्रतिनिधित्व करते थे. उनके पास दो महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालय थे और वह केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के कद्दावर मंत्रियों में से एक थे. गौरतलब है कि अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) लंबे समय से कैंसर से पीड़ित थे और उनका इलाज चल रहा था. पिछले दिनों उन्हें बेंगलुरु लाया गया था और एक अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था. बताया जा रहा है कि उनकी तबीयत में सुधार भी हो रहा था लेकिन अचानक तबीयत फिर खराब हो गई और सोमवार को तड़के देहांत हो गया. अनंत कुमार के परिवार में उनकी पत्नी तेजस्विनी और बेटी ऐश्वर्या और विजेता हैं. समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक अनंत कुमार का पार्थिव शरीर बेंगलुरु के नेशनल कॉलेज में रखा जाएगा. जहां लोग उन्हें आखिरी श्रद्धांजलि दे सकेंगे. आपको बता दें कि अनंत कुमार (Ananth Kumar) के पास दो महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालय थे. उनके पास साल 2014 से रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्रालय था. साथ ही जुलाई 2016 में उन्हें संसदीय कार्यमंत्री का जिम्मा भी सौंपा गया था. अनंत कुमार का जन्म 22 जुलाई 1959 को बेंगलुरु में हुआ था. उन्होंने केएस आर्ट्स कॉलेज से बीए की पढ़ाई की थी. उसके बाद जेएसएस लॉ कॉलेज से एलएलबी की डिग्री भी हासिल की थी.
I have lost a great friend in his (Ananth Kumar) death. He was a value based politician, who made significant contribution to country as MP&Union Min. May his soul rest in peace & may God give strength to his family&his followers to endure this loss: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/IA0syhSmbM- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
Bengaluru: #Visuals from the residence of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who passed away at the age of 59, last night. #Karnatakapic.twitter.com/M5iDx1iXQD- ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018
I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka.- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2018
Ananth ji was a remarkable administrator who served various ministerial portfolios. His passing away has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that can not be filled soon. May God give his family & supporters strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2018
Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion and devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family.- राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2018
My mind is filled with memories of working with Anant Kumar ji in the government and party organisation. These memories will stay with me. His demise is a big loss for the BJP. It is also a personal loss for me.- राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2018
I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2018
Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2018
Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018
Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018
