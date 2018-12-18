केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले, धीरे-धीरे आएंगे सभी के खाते में 15 लाख रुपये, हमनें RBI से पैसे मांगे, लेकिन वे दे नहीं रहे हैं

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: 15 lakh rupees (promised by the central government in every bank account) will come slowly, not at a single time. Asked for money from RBI but they are not giving. So the amount can't be collected. There are some technical issues. (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/OO5dLH3Pd7— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018
विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.
Advertisement
Advertisement