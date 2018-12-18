NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले, धीरे-धीरे आएंगे सभी के खाते में 15 लाख रुपये, हमनें RBI से पैसे मांगे, लेकिन वे दे नहीं रहे हैं

केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले (Ramdas Athawale ) ने कहा है कि सभी नागरिकों के खाते में 15 लाख रुपये धीरे-धीरे आएंगे, एक झटके में नहीं.

खास बातें

  1. केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले का बयान
  2. बोले- धीरे-धीरे आएंगे सभी के खाते में पैसे
  3. आरबीआई हमें पैसे दे ही नहीं रहा है
नई दिल्ली : केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले (Ramdas Athawale ) ने कहा है कि सभी नागरिकों के खाते में 15 लाख रुपये धीरे-धीरे आएंगे, एक झटके में नहीं. उन्होंने कहा, 'हमनें आरबीआई से पैसे मांगे हैं, लेकिन वे दे नहीं रहे हैं. ऐसे में तकनीकी खामियों की वजह से पैसा इकट्ठा करने में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं'. आपको बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार के सभी नागरिकों के खाते में 15-15 लाख रुपये डालने के वादे पर विपक्ष अक्सर मोदी सरकार पर हमलावर रहा है. पिछले दिनों कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बीजेपी को जुमले की सरकार कहता और देश की जनता के सामने किए गए वादों की याद दिलाई. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि आपने देश की जनता से वादा किया था कि प्रत्‍येक के खाते में 15 लाख रुपये आ जाएंगे लेकिन वो अभी तक नहीं मिला है.
 
दूसरा वादा था देश के युवाओं के लिए 2 करोड़ प्रतिवर्ष रोजगार देना लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि सिर्फ 4 लाख लोगों को ही रोजगार दिया गया है. राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री जब भाषण देने जाते हैं तो युवाओं से कभी कहते हैं पकौड़े बनाओ तो कभी कहते हैं दूकान खोल लें. इसी दौरान किसान के मुद्दों पर बोलने के क्रम में राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि किसानों की आवाज इनको सुनाई नहीं देती. राहुल ने किसानों की कर्ज माफी पर भी सवाल उठाए. आज भी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा. राफेल डील मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तो पीएम मोदी सरकार के टाइपो एरर निकलने शुरू हुए हैं. मोदी सरकार के अभी कई और टाइपो एरर निकलेंगे. साथ ही राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि किसानों के कर्ज माफी के लिए हम केंद्र सरकार पर दबाव बनाएंगे. जब तक किसानों का कर्ज माफ नहीं किया जाता, तब तक हम प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को न बैठने देंगे और न ही सोने देंगे.  

