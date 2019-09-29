NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
Live Updates: बिहार में बाढ़ के हालात पर बोले सीएम नीतीश कुमार- इस तरह की स्थिति किसी के हाथ में नहीं, यह प्राकृतिक है

देश के कई हिस्सों में बारिश ने एकबार फिर से कहर बरपा दिया है.

,
बाढ़ का कहर जारी

देश के कई हिस्सों में बारिश ने एकबार फिर से कहर बरपा दिया है. बारिश से संबंधित घटनाओं में उत्तर प्रदेश में अब तक करीब 73 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. जबकि बिहार में 70 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. लगातार बारिश से राज्य की राजधानी पटना की सड़कों और अन्य क्षेत्रों में जलभराव हो गया और दो मंत्रियों के घर पानी में घिर गए. मौसम विभाग ने रविवार को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी बारिश होने का अनुमान जताया है. सरकार की तरफ से जारी बयान के अनुसार बारिश के कारण घर गिरने, पेड़ गिरने तथा सांप के काटने के चलते लोगों की मौत हुई. कच्चे मकानों के गिरने के अलावा दीवार गिरने के कारण भी लोगों की मौत हुई है. सरकार की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि वर्षाजनित इन हादसों में कई लोग घायल भी हुए हैं. 

Sep 29, 2019
15:15 (IST)
सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि इस तरह की स्थिति किसी के हाथ में नहीं है. यह प्राकृतिक है. लोगों को पीने का पानी मुहैया कराने के लिए इंतजाम किया गया है. खाने की कमी से परेशान लोगों के लिए कम्यूनिटी किचेन बनाए गए हैं. 

Sep 29, 2019
15:13 (IST)
पटना में जेडीयू नेता अजय आलोक के घर पर बाढ़ का पानी घुस गया है. 

Sep 29, 2019
15:12 (IST)
बिहार में बाढ़ के हालात पर सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि प्रशासन लोगों की मदद की पूरी कोशिश कर रहा है. स्थिति से निपटने के लिए सारे इंतजाम किये गये हैं. 

Sep 29, 2019
14:46 (IST)
पटना के खगौल में एक ऑटो पर पेड़ गिरने की वजह से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई. 

Sep 29, 2019
14:45 (IST)
बिहार के भागलपुर में दीवार गिरने से 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई. 

Sep 29, 2019
14:44 (IST)
पटना में एनडीआरएफ की टीमें बचाव कार्य में लगी हैं. 
Sep 29, 2019
14:43 (IST)
पटना में बाढ़ की वजह से हालात खराब हो गए हैं. चारों तरफ पानी ही पानी है. बिहार में बाढ़ और लगातार बारिश के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 17 हो गई है. 

