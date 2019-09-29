Live Updates: बिहार में बाढ़ के हालात पर बोले सीएम नीतीश कुमार- इस तरह की स्थिति किसी के हाथ में नहीं, यह प्राकृतिक है

देश के कई हिस्सों में बारिश ने एकबार फिर से कहर बरपा दिया है. बारिश से संबंधित घटनाओं में उत्तर प्रदेश में अब तक करीब 73 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. जबकि बिहार में 70 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. लगातार बारिश से राज्य की राजधानी पटना की सड़कों और अन्य क्षेत्रों में जलभराव हो गया और दो मंत्रियों के घर पानी में घिर गए. मौसम विभाग ने रविवार को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी बारिश होने का अनुमान जताया है. सरकार की तरफ से जारी बयान के अनुसार बारिश के कारण घर गिरने, पेड़ गिरने तथा सांप के काटने के चलते लोगों की मौत हुई. कच्चे मकानों के गिरने के अलावा दीवार गिरने के कारण भी लोगों की मौत हुई है. सरकार की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि वर्षाजनित इन हादसों में कई लोग घायल भी हुए हैं.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on flood situation in the state: Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people https://t.co/5Pyyw3VUKW- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Bihar: Flood water enters the residence of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Ajay Alok, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/lAhFCi7Ypu- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on flood situation in the state: There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday & water in Ganga river is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot & making all the efforts to help people. pic.twitter.com/KJgEAc8jgZ- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Patna: Four people died after a tree fell on an auto in Khagaul, following heavy rainfall in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/wXP3lyjVai- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Bihar: Three people died after a wall collapsed in Bhagalpur following heavy rain in the region, many feared trapped. Rescue teams at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IL8HmvY7KW- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Patna: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the city rescue locals stranded due to flood. #BiharFloodpic.twitter.com/tzEcx9Bwcz- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Death toll due to floods and incessant rainfall in Bihar rises to 17. #BiharRainshttps://t.co/pkGa15tAji- ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
