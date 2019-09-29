Live Updates: बिहार में बाढ़ के हालात पर बोले सीएम नीतीश कुमार- इस तरह की स्थिति किसी के हाथ में नहीं, यह प्राकृतिक है

सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि इस तरह की स्थिति किसी के हाथ में नहीं है. यह प्राकृतिक है. लोगों को पीने का पानी मुहैया कराने के लिए इंतजाम किया गया है. खाने की कमी से परेशान लोगों के लिए कम्यूनिटी किचेन बनाए गए हैं.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on flood situation in the state: Such a situation is not in any one's hand, it's a natural thing. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all. Also, arrangements are being made for community kitchens for the flood-affected people https://t.co/5Pyyw3VUKW