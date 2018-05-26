यूपी CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा-कांग्रेस 2019 में एक और हार के लिए तैयार रहे 

I congratulate the Prime Minister & his entire cabinet for successful four years in the central government. I have faith that India will emerge as a super power in the world under PM's guidance.Congress must be prepared for another defeat in 2019: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/fk9SGfarnP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2018
The essence of the last 4 years is 'mera bhashan hi mera prashasan hai,' 'only my rhetoric is my governance' & on all parameters the Narendra Modi govt has been an absolute catastrophe: Manish Tewari, Congress on 4 years of Modi govt pic.twitter.com/Gj1evkhhQC— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018
