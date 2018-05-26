NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
यूपी CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा-कांग्रेस 2019 में एक और हार के लिए तैयार रहे 

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कांग्रेस पर हमला बोला है. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को 2019 में अगली हार की तैयारी कर लेनी चाहिए.

यूपी CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा-कांग्रेस 2019 में एक और हार के लिए तैयार रहे 

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ.

नई दिल्ली: केंद्र सरकार के 4 वर्ष पूरे होने पर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी पूरी कैबिनेट को बधाई दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि  मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत दुनिया में सुपर पावर के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाएगा. योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इस दौरान कांग्रेस पर हमला भी बोला. कहा कि कांग्रेस को 2019 में अगली हार की तैयारी कर लेनी चाहिए. वहीं केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि पिछले 4 वर्षों में मोदी सरकार के नेतृत्व में देश का सर्वांगीण विकास हुआ है, पारदर्शिता और जवाबदेही सुनिश्चित हुई है, आर्थिक, सामाजिक एवं वैश्विक स्तर पर देश सशक्त हुआ है. साथ ही भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त सरकार पर लोगों का विश्वास बढ़ा है.
दूसरी तरफ केंद्र सरकार के चार साल पूरे होने पर कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने कहा कि सरकार के पिछले 4 वर्षों का सार 'मेरा भाषण ही मेरा प्रशासन है.' मोदी सरकार सभी पैमाने पर पूरी तरह फेल रही है.

