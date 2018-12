बैंकों का पैसा लौटाने को तैयार विजय माल्या, कहा- सौ फीसदी कर्ज चुका रहा हूं, प्लीज ले लीजिए

For three decades running India's largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it.

Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don't I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad.