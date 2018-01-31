NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Chandra Grahan 2018: दुनिया भर में छाया रहा चंद्रग्रहण, चीन से लेकर इंडोनेशिया तक में ऐसा दिखा चांद

साल के पहले चंद्रग्रहण को देखने के लिए दुनिया भर के लोगों में उत्सुकता देखने को मिली.

,
Chandra Grahan 2018: दुनिया भर में छाया रहा चंद्रग्रहण, चीन से लेकर इंडोनेशिया तक में ऐसा दिखा चांद

इंडोनेशिया में चंद्रग्रहण

नई दिल्ली: साल के पहले चंद्रग्रहण को देखने के लिए दुनिया भर के लोगों में उत्सुकता देखने को मिली. जैसे ही चंद्रग्रहण लगा लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल कर साल 2018 के पहले चंद्रग्रहण को देखने लगे. इतना ही नहीं, हर कोई इस खास पल को अपने कैमरे में कैद करने को भी ललायित दिखा. दरअस, यह चंद्रग्रहण इसलिए भी खास था क्योंकि इस बार एक ही दिन में तीन खगोलीय घटनाएं एक साथ ही हुईं- ब्‍लडमून, सुपरमून, और ब्‍लूमून. दुनिया भर में चंद्रग्रहण देखने के लिए लोगों में जोश देखने को मिला. तो चलिए जानते हैं कि किस देश में कैसा रहा चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा.

इंडोनेशिया की राजधानी जकार्ता में कुछ ऐसा दिखा चंद्रग्रहण-ब्रुकलिन में खूबसूरत चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा
636530267276772926.

कैलिफोर्निया और लॉस एंजिलिस में चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा- बीजिंग में चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा-
636530294779882926.

इंडोनेशिया में भगवान शिव की मूर्ति से चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा-
636530314635562926.

दिल्ली में चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा- 
मुंबई के छत्रपति शिवाजी टर्मिनल के पास चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा- 
636530310601852926.

क्या होता है सुपरमून?
चांद और धरती के बीच की दूरी सबसे कम हो जाती है और चंद्रमा अपने पूरे शबाब पर चमकता दिखाई देता है. यह पिछले साल 3 दिसंबर को भी दिखाई दिया था. चांद की तुलना में 14 फीसद ज्यादा बड़ा और 30 फीसद तक ज्यादा चमकीला दिखेगा. इस महीने पूर्ण चंद्रमा दिखने की घटना हो रही है. इस कारण इसे ब्लू मून भी कहा जा रहा है.

 क्या होता है ब्लू मून
NASA के मुताबिक, ब्लू मून ढाई साल में एक बार नजर आता है. स्पेस डॉट कॉम की खबर के मुताबिक चंद्रमा के नीचे का हिस्सा ऊपरी हिस्से की तुलना में ज्यादा चमकीला दिखाई देता है और नीली रोशनी फेंकता है. आज के बाद ये 2028 और 2037 में देखने को मिलेगा.

क्या होता है ब्‍लड मून
चंद्र ग्रहण तब होता है जब सूर्य, पृथ्वी एवं चंद्रमा ऐसी स्थिति में होते हैं कि कुछ समय के लिए पूरा चांद अंतरिक्ष में धरती की छाया से गुजरता है. लेकिन पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल से गुजरते वक्त सूर्य की लालिमा वायुमंडल में बिखर जाती है और चंद्रमा की सतह पर पड़ती है. इसे ब्लड मून भी कहा जाता है. ये तीनों घटनाएं एक ही दिन हो रही हैं, इसलिए इसे सुपर ब्लू ब्लड मून भी कहा जा रहा है.


लोकप्रिय

