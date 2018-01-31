Chandra Grahan 2018: दुनिया भर में छाया रहा चंद्रग्रहण, चीन से लेकर इंडोनेशिया तक में ऐसा दिखा चांद

ब्रुकलिन में खूबसूरत चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा
In Jakarta, a view of the "#SuperBlueBloodMoon"— NDTV (@ndtv) January 31, 2018
LIVE coverage: https://t.co/ZgzEx49micpic.twitter.com/Dw4k7RhsnR
बीजिंग में चंद्रग्रहण का नजारा-
The "#SuperBlueBloodMoon" seen over Los Angeles, California,— NDTV (@ndtv) January 31, 2018
Thanks to a rare lunar trifecta that combines a blue moon, a super moon and a total eclipse, many parts of the globe got a glimpse of the giant crimson moon
LIVE coverage: https://t.co/ZgzEx49micpic.twitter.com/NW8ngiKsmj
Latest visuals of #SuperBlueBloodMoon from #Delhipic.twitter.com/HCrOT1ZIQs— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
