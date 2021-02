'आपने तो सोनार भारत नष्ट कर दिया, सोनार बांग्ला क्या बनाओगे?' BJP पर ममता बनर्जी का कटाक्ष

GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal . They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth. BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claim victimhood. (1/2)

A BJP functionary had sought permission from Chief Secy, whose office directed them to local authorities. Meanwhile, a PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice.



We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue. (2/2)