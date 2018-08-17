NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
जब लिखा हुआ भाषण नहीं देने वाले अटल जी ने टेलीप्रॉम्पटर से संदेश पढ़ा..

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को याद करते हुए एनएनआई की एडिटर न्यूज स्मिता प्रकाश ने संस्मरण साझा किया

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो).

नई दिल्ली:
टिप्पणियां
पूर्व पीएम और बीजेपी के दिग्गज नेता अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के निधन पर एनएनआई की एडिटर न्यूज स्मिता प्रकाश ने उनके रोचक संस्मरण साझा किए हैं. उन्होंने ट्वीटर पर उन दिनों को याद किया है जब वाजपेयी प्रधानमंत्री नहीं थे और दूरदर्शन पर विपक्ष को मौके नहीं मिलते थे.

स्मिता प्रकाश ने लिखा है, यह प्रधानमंत्री वाजपेयी से जुड़ी हमारी (एएनआई) की मधुर यादों में से एक है. यह 1998 की बात है जब वे पीएम नहीं थे. उन दिदिनों में काफी आलोचना होने के बाद दूरदर्शन को विपक्ष के नेताओं को भी एयरटाइम में कुछ मिनटों का समय देने की अनुमति दी गई थी.
  हालांकि डीडी ने विपक्षी नेताओं के लिए कुछ स्लॉट निर्धारित किए, लेकिन उन्हें डीडी के स्टूडियो में रिकॉर्डिंग की अनुमति नहीं दी. भाजपा ने निजी स्टूडियो से पूछा. कोई स्टूडियो उन्हें रिकॉर्डिंग सुविधाओं की अनुमति देने के लिए तैयार नहीं था! सबको इससे प्रतिशोध का डर था.
  यहां तक कि बीजेपी के एक पूर्व सांसद, जिनका स्टूडियो था, ने भी उन्हें रिकॉर्डिंग का समय नहीं दिया. एएनआई के पास कोई फैंसी स्टूडियो नहीं था. न्यूजरूम में एक कोने में अस्थायी व्यवस्था थी जिसमें एक टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर लगा था. यहीं पर सभी बीजेपी नेताओं ने एक-एक करके अपने संदेश रिकॉर्ड किए.
  यह वह एक तस्वीर है, जब कई टेक होने के बाद वाजपेयी ने कहा कि वे बिना टेलीप्रॉम्पटर के बोलेंगे. एनएनआई के संजीव प्रकाश ने उन्हें यह कहकर मनाने की कोशिश की कि एक कोशिश और करें, डीडी ने सीमित समय दिया है और उनका संदेश संपादित करना बहुत कठिन होगा.  
  अटलजी सहमत हो गए और सहजता से टेलीप्रॉम्प्टर का इस्तेमाल किया. बीजेपी ने 1998 का चुनाव जीता. इसके बाद परमाणु परीक्षण और कारगिल युद्ध हुआ. 1999 में सरकार फिर से गिर गई. चुनाव फिर हुए.
  संदेश फिर से दर्ज किया जाना था. मीडिया के दिग्गजों ने अपने ठाठ-बाट वाले स्टूडियो की पेशकश की, यह कहते हुए कि संदेश बेहतर और तकनीकी गुणवत्ता वाला होगा. यह भी स्पष्ट था कि बीजेपी जीत जाएगी, इसलिए दूरदर्शन भी तब अधिक अनुकूल था.
  हालांकि कुछ बीजेपी नेता हमारे स्टूडियो को "भाग्यशाली" मानते हुए इसमें आना पसंद करते थे, क्योंकि उन्होंने अपना पिछला चुनाव जीता था. बेशक मैं यह नहीं बताऊंगी कि कौन आया और कौन नहीं. यह बात हमारे लिए कोई मायने नहीं रखती कि हमें इइसका कोई भुगतान नहीं मिला.
  आप में से जो दूरदर्शन अधिकारियों को दोष देना चाहते हैं, रुक जाएं. अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के तीसरी बार पीएम बनने तक किसी गैर-कांग्रेसी पीएम ने अपना पांच साल का कार्यकाल पूरा नहीं किया था.
  आपके जैसे नौकरशाहों के परिवारों को पालने के लिए. उन्होंने उनकी नौकरी बचाए रखी.


Atal Bihari vajpayee death

