जब सचिन तेंदुलकर ने यूपी की हज्जाम बहनों से बनवाई दाढ़ी....

A First for me! You may not know this, but I have never gotten a shave from someone else before. That record has been shattered today. Such an honour to meet the #BarbershopGirls and present them the @gilletteindia Scholarship. #ShavingStereotypes #DreamsDontDiscriminate

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on May 3, 2019 at 7:47am PDT