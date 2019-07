'शर्मा जी का बेटा' सोशल मीडिया पर छाया, किरण खेर ने भी की जमकर तारीफ

2 more games to go, which means 2 more Tons from Sharma Ji ka honhaar beta @rohitsharma45 Put your best foot forward boys. Here's wishing @virat.kohli and his boys all the best for the big semi final today. The whole country stands beside you. Chak De #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ

A post shared by Kirron Kher (@kirronkhermp) on Jul 9, 2019 at 1:30am PDT