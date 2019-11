आखिर कौन है 12 साल की उम्र में अंग्रेजों से लड़कर जान गंवाने वाला बाजि राउत? जिसे वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने किया सलाम

On this #ChildrensDay it's time we know about Shaheed Baji Rout ,from Nilakanthpur in Orissa ,the youngest Martyr of India's freedom struggle. At the age of 12,this young boy was on guard of a country boat and was ordered by the British troop to ferry them across river Brahamani . Baji who had already heard details of the brutality of the troop which had killed innocent people in the village understood if the British troops were to be obstructed,then they needed to be stopped from going across to the other bank. He therefore refused to ferry them across. The troop threatened to kill him if he did not ferry them across immediately. Baji however rejected their orders. One of the British soldiers hit Baji's head with his gun butt that fractured his skull severely​. Baji collapsed,, but he rose again gathering whatever little strength and courage was left with him, and raising his voice to the highest pitch beyond even his strength, warned the British troops not to ferry them till alive. A soldier pierced his bayonet into the soft skull of Baji, Another British soldier started firing ruthlessly. While one of the bullets hit Baji and he lay dead, his other friends Laxman Malik,Fagu Sahoo, Hrushi Pradhan & Nata Malik were also killed. India's youngest martyr definitely deserves more recognition.Salute to one of he bravesrt child.

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Nov 13, 2019 at 10:14pm PST