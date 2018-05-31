NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
होम | आईपीएल 2018 |

,
हरभजन सिंह ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ अपनी सुनहरी यादों को यूं किया ताजा...

आईपीएल 2018 में हरभजन सिंह इस बार धोनी की CSK टीम की ओर से खेले

खास बातें

  1. आईपीएल में इस बार चेन्‍नई की ओर से खेले हरभजन
  2. वानखेड़े स्‍टेडियम में चेन्‍नई ने फाइनल में जीत हासिल की
  3. यहीं पर धोनी की कप्‍तानी में भारत ने वर्ल्‍डकप 2011 जीता था
मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्‍टेडियम में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 8 विकेट से हराकर चेन्‍नई सुपरकिंग्‍स की टीम आईपीएल 2018 की चैंपियन बनी. वानखेड़े स्‍टेडियम इस सीजन में धोनी की टीम के लिए लकी साबित हुआ. इस मैदान पर खेले तीनों मैचों में चेन्‍नई ने जीत हासिल की. निजी रूप से धोनी की बात करें तो उनके लिए भी यह मैदान भाग्‍यशाली साबित हुआ है. यह वही मैदान है जहां धोनी ने अपनी कप्‍तानी मे भारतीय टीम को आईसीसी वर्ल्‍डकप जिताया था. इसे संयोग ही कहा जाएगा कि आईपीएल 2018 के फाइनल और वर्ल्‍डकप 2011 के फाइनल में हरभजन सिंह और सुरेश रैना, धोनी की टीम का हिस्‍सा थे. अपनी इस याद को ताजा करते हुए हरभजन सिंह ने वानखेड़े पर धोनी के साथ आईपीएल 2018 की जीत का फोटो शेयर किया है.  
 
हरभजन ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'इसी मैदान पर हमने वर्ष 2011 का वर्ल्‍डकप जीता था. कल्‍पना नहीं की थी कि हम आईपीएल में एक ही टीम के लिए खेलेंगे और एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ 10 साल खेलने के बाद आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतेंगे. वानखेड़े हमारे लिए लकी मैदान साबित हुआ है.'
 
गौरतलब है कि धोनी की कप्‍तानी में चेन्‍नई सुपरकिंग्‍स ने तीसरी बार आईपीएल खिताब जीता है. इस जीत के बाद धोनी ने टीम के चार खास सहयोगी हरभजन सिंह, सुरेश रैना और ड्वेन ब्रावो के साथ डिनर का आनंद लिया. हरभजन ने इसका फोटो भी ट्वीट किया था. उन्‍होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'अगली बार मिलने से पहले एक साथ आखिरी टीम डिनर@ImRaina @msdhoni @DJBravo47 @ChennaiIPL'. आईपीएल 2018 के फाइनल में हरभजन चेन्‍नई सुपरकिंग्‍स की प्‍लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल नहीं थे. इस टूर्नामेंट में उनका प्रदर्शन अपेक्षा के अनुरूप नहीं रहा था. प्रतियोगिता के 13 मैचों में उन्‍होंने 8.48 के इकोनॉमी से सात विकेट हासिल किए.

