हरभजन सिंह ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ अपनी सुनहरी यादों को यूं किया ताजा...

Same ground where we won the World Cup 2011 together and never imagine we would be playing together in ipl for the same team and winning it after 10 years playing against each other’s...Wankhede lucky venue for us ? @msdhoni@ChennaiIPL@IPLpic.twitter.com/4Bkgt4Xnil— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 30, 2018
Last Team dinner together before we all meet again @ImRaina@msdhoni@DJBravo47@ChennaiIPLpic.twitter.com/EN5UtB63Im— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 28, 2018
