होम | आईपीएल 2018 |

IPL 2018, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस ने केकेआर को 13 रन से हराया, प्‍लेऑफ की उम्‍मीदें बरकरार

मुंबई इंडियंस ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए आईपीएल 2018 के रोमांचक मुकाबले में आज कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स को 13 रन से हरा दिया.

मुंबई इंडियंस ने मैच में 13 रन से जीत हासिल की (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. मुंबई ने 20 ओवर में बनाए थे 4 विकेट पर 181 रन
  2. 20 ओवर में 6 विकेट पर 168 रन ही बना पाया केकेआर
  3. मुंबई इंडियंस के हार्दिक पंड्या ने दो विकेट लिए
मुंबई: मुंबई इंडियंस ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए आईपीएल 2018 के रोमांचक मुकाबले में आज कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स को 13 रन से हरा दिया. टीम ने प्‍लेऑफ में जगह बनाने के लिए इस मैच में जीत जरूरी थी और उसने शानदार अंदाज में इसे कर दिखाया. वानखेड़े स्‍टेडियम पर कोलकाता के आमंत्रण पर पहले बल्‍लेबाजी करते हुए मुंबई की टीम ने 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 181 रन बनाए और बाद में गेंदबाजों के बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन की दम पर केकेआर को 20 ओवर में छह विकेट पर 168 रन तक ही सीमित रखा. मुंबई के लिए जहां सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 59 और ईविन लेविस ने 43 रन की पारी खेली. मुंबई के लक्ष्‍य का पीछा करते हुए केकेआर के लिए रॉबिन उथप्‍पा ने 54 और नीतीश राणा ने 31 रन बनाए. आखिरी क्षणों में केकेआर के कप्‍तान दिनेश कार्तिक ने नाबाद 36 रन की जुझारू पारी खेलते हुए टीम को जीत दिलाने के भरसक प्रयास किए लेकिन अन्‍य बल्‍लेबाजों की ओर से उन्‍हें सहयोग नहीं मिला. 20 ओवर में कोलकाता टीम 168 रन पर जाकर रुक गई.

इस जीत के बाद मुंबई अंक तालिका में पांचवें नंबर पर पहुंच गई हैं. 10 मैचों में चार जीत के साथ उसके आठ अंक हैं. दूसरी ओर केकेआर अंक तालिका में तीसरे स्‍थान पर है. 10 मैचों में पांच जीत के साथ दिनेश कार्तिक की टीम के 10 अंक हैं.

लाइव स्‍कोर यहां देखें...

केकेआर की पारी: रॉबिन उथप्‍पा और दिनेश कार्तिक ही कर पाए संघर्ष
181 के लक्ष्‍य का पीछा करने उतरी केकेआर की पारी क्रिस लिन और शुभमन गिल ने शुरू की. मिचेल मैकक्‍लेंघन की ओर से फेंके गए पहले ओवर में दो रन बने.दूसरा ओवर बुमराह ने फेंका, जिसमें लिन के दो चौकों सहित 13 रन बने.पारी के तीसरे और चौथे ओवर में दोनों ओपनरों के आउट होने से केकेआर की शुरुआत बिगड़ गई. जहां लिन (17) को मैकक्‍लेंघन ने बुमराह से कैच कराया, वहीं अगले ओवर में गिल (7)हार्दिक की गेंद पर क्रुणाल के हाथों लपके गए.पांच ओवर के बाद केकेआर का स्‍कोर दो विकेट खोकर 44 रन था.छठे ओवर में हार्दिक पंड्या को उथप्‍पा का विकेट भी मिल सकता था, लेकिन मयंक मार्कंडे ने बेहद आसान कैच टपका दिया. सातवें ओवर में उथप्‍पा ने क्रुणाल पंड्या को छक्‍का लगाकर केकेआर का स्‍कोर 50 के पार पहुंचाया.ओवर में नीतीश राणा ने भी चौका लगाया. ओवर में 13 रन बने.आठवें ओवर में मयंक मार्कंडे बॉलिंग के लिए आए. ओवर में राणा ने चौका और उथप्‍पा ने लगातार दो छक्‍के लगाए. ओवर काफी महंगा रहा, इसमें 17 रन बने.10 ओवर के बाद केकेआर का स्‍कोर दो विकेट खोकर 91 रन था.

11वां ओवर बुमराह ने फेंका, जिसमें केवल चार रन बने.12वें ओवर में उथप्‍पा ने कटिंग को लगातार चार चौके लगाते हुए स्‍कोर 100 रन के पार पहुंचाया. इसी के साथ उथप्‍पा का अर्धशतक पूरा हुआ.अर्धशतक बनाने के बाद उथप्‍पा (54 रन, 35 गेंद, छह चौके, तीन छक्‍के) आखिरकार मार्कंडे के शिकार बने. कैच कटिंग ने लपका. उनके आउट होने के बाद कप्‍तान दिनेश कार्तिक बैटिंग के लिए आए. 14वें ओवर में नीतीश राणा भी 31 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए. उन्‍हें हार्दिक पंड्या ने बुमराह से कैच कराया.दोनों सेट बैट्समैन उथप्‍पा और राणा के आउट होने से कोलकाता बैकफुट पर आती नजर आई.15  ओवर के बाद केकेआर का स्‍कोर चार विकेट खोकर 122  रन था. आखिरी 5 ओवर में टीम को 60 रन की जरूरत थी.मार्कंडे की ओर से फेंका गया 16वां ओवर मुंबई के लिए अच्‍छा रहा, इस ओवर में केवल छह रन बने.19वां ओवर बुमराह ने फेंका, जिसमें कार्तिक ने छक्‍का और दो चौके जमाए. केकेआर ने इस ओवर में 14 रन बटोरे. आखिरी ओवर में केकेआर को जीत के लिए 23 रन की जरूरत थी. आखिरी ओवर क्रुणाल पंड्या ने फेंका, जिसमें केकेआर के बल्‍लेबाज केवल 9 रन बना पाए. इस ओवर में टीम ने सुनील नरेन का विकेट भी गंवाया. दिनेश कार्तिक 36 और पीयूष चावला बिना कोई रन बनाए नाबाद रहे.

विकेट पतन: 28-1 (लिन, 2.5), 28-2 (शुभमन, 3.1), 112-3 (उथप्‍पा, 12.3), 115-4 (राणा, 13.3), 131-5 (रसेल, 16.4), 163-6 (नरेन, 19.2)

मुंबई की पारी: सूर्यकुमार और लेविस ने दी तूफानी शुरुआत
मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस की पारी सूर्यकुमार यादव और ईविन लेविस ने शुरू की. केकेआर की गेंदबाजी की शुरुआत नीतीश राणा ने की. पहले ओवर में केवल एक रन बना.मध्‍यम गति के बॉलर प्रसिद्ध कृष्‍ण की ओर से फेंके गए दूसरे ओवर में सूर्यकुमार ने पारी का पहला चौका लगाया. ओवर में सात रन बने.जोरदार फॉर्म में चल रहे सूर्यकुमार ने तीसरे ओवर में मिचेल जॉनसन को छक्‍का और दो चौके लगाकर स्‍कोर को गति दी.ओवर में 15 रन बने.सुनील नरेन की ओर से फेंके गए पारी के चौथे ओवर में 9 और प्रसिद्ध कृष्‍ण के अगले ओवर में लेविस के छक्‍के सहित 10 रन बने.पांच ओवर के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस का स्‍कोर बिना विकेट खोए 42 रन था.छठे ओवर में लेविस ने पीयूष चावला के ओवर में छक्‍का और दो चौके जमाए. ओवर में 14 रन बने और स्‍कोर 50 रन के पार पहुंचा.सातवें ओवर में चाइनामैन कुलदीप यादव बॉलिंग के लिए आए, इसमें सूर्यकुमार यादव के छक्‍के सहित 10 रन बने.आठवें ओवर में नीतीश राणा ने अपनी ही गेंद पर लेविस का मुश्किल कैच ड्रॉप किया. ओवर में 16 रन बने.केकेआर के लिए पहली कामयाबी आंद्रे रसेल लेकर लाए. उन्‍होंने 10वें ओवर में ईविन लेविस (43 रन, 28 गेंद, पांच चौके और दो छक्‍के) को क्रिस लिन से कैच कराया. पहले विकेट के लिए सूर्यकुमार और लेविस के बीच 91 रन की साझेदारी हुई. 10 ओवर के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस का स्‍कोर एक विकेट खोकर 95 रन था.

लेविस की जगह कप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा बैटिंग के लिए आए.12वें ओवर में सूर्यकुमार यादव का अर्धशतक 31 गेंदों पर छह चौकों और दो छक्‍कों की मदद से पूरा हुआ. हालांकि सुनील नरेन के इस ओवर में रोहित शर्मा (11) का विकेट मुंबई को गंवाना पड़ा. कैच अतिरिक्‍त खिलाड़ी रिंकू सिंह ने डीप मिडविकेट पर लपका. पीयूष चावला के अगले ओवर में सूर्यकुमार यादव का कैच सुनील नरेन से छूटा. इस ओवर में हार्दिक के छक्‍के सहित 13 रन बने. दो विकेट गिरने के बाद मुंबई की रन गति में गिरावट आ रही थी.15वें ओवर में रसेल ने सूर्यकुमार यादव (59 रन, 39 गेंद, सात चौके और दो छक्‍के) को विकेटकीपर कार्तिक से कैच कराकर केकेआर को तीसरी सफलता दिलाई. क्रीज पर अब पंड्या बंधु, हार्दिक और क्रुणाल क्रीज पर थे.15 ओवर के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस का स्‍कोर तीन विकेट खोकर 132  रन था.16वें ओवर में हार्दिक ने प्रसिद्ध को दो चौके लगाए. ओवर में 11 रन बने.17वें ओवर में मुंबई को क्रुणाल पंड्या (14 रन, 11 गेंद, एक चौका और एक छक्‍का) का विकेट गंवाना पड़ा, जिन्‍हें सुनील नरेन की गेंद पर शुभमन गिल ने कैच किया.पारी के 19वें ओवर में डुमिनी ने नरेन को छक्‍का लगाया, ओवर में 12 रन बने.20वां ओवर नए बॉलर प्रसिद्ध ने फेंका, जिसमें हार्दिक ने दो चौके लगाए. 20 ओवर के बाद मुंबई का स्‍कोर चार विकेट पर  181 रन रहा.  हार्दिक 20 गेंदों पर 35 (चार चौके, एक छक्‍का) और जेपी डुमिनी 11 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे. केकेआर के लिए आंद्रे रसेल और सुनील नरेन ने दो-दो विकेट लिए.

विकेट पतन: 91-1 (लेविस, 9.2), 106-2 (रोहित, 11.4), 127-3 (सूर्यकुमार, 14.2), 151-4 (क्रुणाल, 16.5)

 
मैच में केकेआर की टीम की दो बदलाव किए हैं. रिंकू सिंह की जगह नीतीश राणा और शिवम मावी की जगह प्रसिद्ध कृष्‍णा को प्‍लेइंग इलेवन में जगह दी गई है. दूसरी ओर, मुंबई इंडियंस ने वही टीम उतारी है, जो पिछले मैच में खेली थी.

VIDEO: विराट कोहली ने कुछ ही दिन पहले एनडीटीवी से बात की थी.

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार थीं..

टिप्पणियां
मुंबई इंडियंस: रोहित शर्मा (कप्‍तान), सूर्यकुमार यादव, ईविन लेविस, ईशान किशन, रोहित शर्मा, जेपी डुमिनी, हार्दिक पंड्या, क्रुणाल पंड्या, बेन कटिंग, मिचेल मैकक्‍लेंघन, मयंक मार्कंडे और जसप्रीत बुमराह.

कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स: दिनेश कार्तिक (कप्‍तान), क्रिस लिन, सुनील नरेन, रॉबिन उथप्‍पा, शुभमन गिल, नीतीश राणा, आंद्रे रसेल, पीयूष चावला, मिचेल जॉनसन, प्रसिद्ध कृष्‍णा और कुलदीप यादव.


