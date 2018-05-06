The boys are back home after 10 days on the road. It's #MIvKKR at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Read our preview: https://t.co/sDpWlcwsbu #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/byXOOI0NhY

Matchday!

Our #Knights face @mipaltan at Wankhede in the first of the back-to-back games between the two sides.#KnightRiders, send in your wishes ahead of the big game.#MIvKKR#KKRHaiTaiyaar#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/0QQSYCnp8r