IPL2018: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की घर वापसी, गौतम गंभीर को झटका, विराट कोहली बने सबसे महंगे प्लेयर

खास बातें विराट कोहली को अब मिलेंगे 17 करोड़ रुपये राजस्थान को स्टीव स्मिथ ने 12 करोड़ में रिटेन किया. डेविड वॉर्नर को हैदराबाद 12 करोड़ देगा

The pillars!



The retained trio of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah form the core of our squad for the upcoming IPL season https://t.co/1DQt9Qxbai#CricketMeriJaan#IPLRetentionpic.twitter.com/E5YQtZpnwy — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2018

.@RCBTweets begin the #IPL 2018 challenge with this trio! Here's who they have retained at the Vivo #IPLRetention. pic.twitter.com/WzurcX6NMA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018