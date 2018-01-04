NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IPL2018: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की घर वापसी, गौतम गंभीर को झटका, विराट कोहली बने सबसे महंगे प्लेयर

इस साल खेले जाने वाले आईपीएल संस्करण के लिए भाग लेने वाली आठों टीमों ने अपने-अपने मुख्य खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन कर लिया है. अभी नीलामी होना बाकी है, लेकिन विराट कोहली उससे पहले ही आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं. वहीं, भारतीय कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की एक बार फिर से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में वापसी हुई है.

,
विराट कोहली और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. विराट कोहली को अब मिलेंगे 17 करोड़ रुपये
  2. राजस्थान को स्टीव स्मिथ ने 12 करोड़ में रिटेन किया.
  3. डेविड वॉर्नर को हैदराबाद 12 करोड़ देगा
नई दिल्ली: आईपीएल 2018 में हिस्सा लेने वाली सभी आठों टीमों आज अपने-अपने फेवरेट खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन कर लिया. कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने अपने 'पूर्व कप्तान' गौतम गंभीर को रिटेन न करके दिल्ली के इस इनफॉर्म बल्लेबाज को बड़ा झटका दिया है. संकेत साफ हैं कि नए सेशन में केकेआर कप्तान भी नया ही चुनने जा रहा है, तो वहीं बैंगलोर रॉयल चैलेंजर्स ने अपने कप्तान विराट कोहली को 17 करोड़ रुपये में रिटेन किया है. इसके बाद विराट कोहली आईपीएल में सबसे ज्यादा रकम पाने वाले खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं. वहीं कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, सुरेश रैना और रवींद्र जडेजा की फिर से घर वापसी हुई. इन तीनों ही खिलाड़ियों को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने रिटेन किया है. चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि किस-किस टीम ने किन खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन किया और कितनी रकम चुकाई. बाकी खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी बेंगलुरु मे 27 और 28 जनवरी को की जाएगी.
----------------------------------------------------
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स

नाम                           रकम (करोड़ में)
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी                 15
सुरेश रैना                         11
रवींद्र जडेजा                      07
-----------------------------------------------------
यह भी पढ़ें : ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर मिशेल मार्श ने आईपीएल के बजाय काउंटी क्रिकेट को दी तरजीह

दिल्ली डेयर डेविल्स 
नाम                           रकम (करोड़ में)
ऋषभ पंत                          08
क्रिस मोरिस                      7.1
श्रेयस अय्यर                       07 
--------------------------------------------------

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब

नाम                            रकम (करोड़ में)
अक्षर पटेल                      6.75
---------------------------------------------------
केकेआर
नाम                            रकम (करोड़ में)

सुनील नारायण                      8.5 
आंद्रे रसेल                            07

------------------------------------------------------
मुंबई इंडियंस

नाम                              रकम (करोड़ में)
रोहित शर्मा                          15
हार्दिक पंड्या                        11
जसप्रीत बुमराह                     07
 
यह भी पढ़ें :  बेन स्टोक्स के लिए राहत भरी खबर, इस टूर्नामेंट में खेलने के लिए ECB ने दी मंजूरी
-------------------------------------------------------

राजस्थान रॉयल्स

नाम                                   रकम (करोड़ में)
स्टीव स्मिथ                               12
------------------------------------------------------

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
नाम                                रकम (करोड़ में)
विराट कोहली                           17
एबी डि विलियर्स                        11
सर्फराज खान                           1.75
 
--------------------------------------------------

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
नाम                                     रकम (करोड़ में)
डेविड वॉर्नर                                12
भुवनेश्वर कुमार                              08
 
VIDEO : दक्षिण अफ्रीका रवानगी से पहले पत्रकारों के सवालों के जवाब देते विराट कोहली.

केकेआर की गौतम गंभीर की अनदेखी और विराट को मिली सबसे ज्यादा रिटेनरशिप के बाद यह साफ है कि इसी महीने के आखिर में होने वाली आईपीएल 2018 की नीलामी  बहुत ही रोमांचक होने जा रही है. 
 


