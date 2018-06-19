NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
LIVE : बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार से समर्थन वापस लिया, कहा-देश हित में अलग हुये

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार में शामिल बीजेपी कोटे के सभी मंत्रियों और राज्य के सभी बड़े नेताओं को दिल्ली में आपात बैठक के लिये बुलाया था.

,
अमित शाह ने आज ही बीजेपी नेताओं की बैठक बुलाई थी (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीजेपी ने समर्थन वापस लिया
  2. सीजफायर पर गहरे मतभेद
  3. राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की मांग
नई दिल्ली: जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीडीपी के साथ मिलकर सरकार में शामिल बीजेपी ने गठबंधन तोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया है. सीजफायर सहित कई मुद्दों पर दोनों ही पार्टियों में काफी दिनों से टकराव चल रहा था. आज ही बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार में शामिल बीजेपी कोटे के सभी मंत्रियों और राज्य के सभी बड़े नेताओं को दिल्ली में आपात बैठक के लिये बुलाया था. इसी बीच राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल ने भी अमित शाह से मुलाकात की है. इसके बाद बीजेपी ने समर्थन वापस लेने का ऐलान कर दिया. बीजेपी की ओर से समर्थन वापसी की चिट्ठी जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल को सौंप दिया गया है. शाम को 4 बजे जम्मू-कश्मीर की महबूबा मुफ्ती भी प्रेस कांन्फ्रेंस करेंगी. वहीं महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भी अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. मिल रही है जानकारी के मुताबिक बीजेपी ने पीडीपी को इस बात की भनक तक लगने नहीं दी और सरकार से समर्थन वापस ले लिया. माना जा रहा है कि रमजान के बाद सीजफायर का फैसला वापस लेने के बाद से पीडीपी और बीजेपी के बीच गहरे मतभेद थे.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सियासी संकट के बीच सरकार गठन के लिए अब क्या हैं विकल्प?

जम्मू-कश्मीर में महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार से अलग हुई बीजेपी, बताए ये 5 कारण 


गिरी महबूबा की मुफ्ती की सरकार LIVE UPDATES

- यह गठबंधन देश विरोधी था. हमारी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ने कहा था कि यह गठबंधन नहीं चलेगा. अगर बीजेपी इसे चालू रखती तो 2019 में उनको जवाब देना पड़ता : शिवसेना
 


-जो कुछ भी हुआ अच्छा हुआ. जम्मू-कश्मीर की जनता को अब थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी. बीजेपी ने कश्मीर को बर्बाद कर दिया है. कई सैनिक और नागरिक बीते तीन सालों  में मारे गए हैं. गुलाम नबी आजाद

 

 - महबूबा मुफ्ती ने राज्यपाल को इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है. शाम 4 बजे महबूबा मुफ्ती करेंगी प्रेस कांन्फ्रेंस.
- बीजेपी के महासचिव और जम्मू-कश्मीर के प्रभारी राम माधव ने कहा-  हम खंडित जनादेश में साथ आए थे. लेकिन इस मौजूदा समय के आकलन के बाद इस सरकार को चलाना मुश्किल हो गया था. महबूबा हालात संभालने में नाकाम साबित हुईं. हम एक एजेंडे के तहत सरकार बनाई थी. केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार की हर संभव मदद की. 
- गृहमंत्री समय पर राज्य का दौरा करते रहे. सीमा पार से जो भी पाकिस्तान की सभी गतिविधियों को रोकने के लिये सरकार और सेना करती रही.
- एजेंसियों, पीएम मोदी, बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और राज्य के नेताओं से सलाह लेने के बाद समर्थन वापस लेने का फैसला लिया गया. हाल ही में वरिष्ठ पत्रकार की हत्या कर दी गई. राज्य में बोलने और प्रेस की आजादी पर खतरा हो गया है.
- राज्य सरकार की किसी भी मदद के लिये केंद्र सरकार करती रही. लेकिन राज्य सरकार पूरी तरह से असफल रही. जम्मू और लद्दाख में विकास का काम भी नहीं हुआ. कई विभागों ने काम की दृष्टि से अच्छा काम नहीं किया. बीजेपी के लिये जम्मू-कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न अंग है लेकिन आज जो स्थिति है उस पर नियंत्रण करने के लिये हमने फैसला किया है कि हम शासन को राज्यपाल का शासन लाये. 
- रमजान के महीने में हमने सीजफायर कर दिया था. हमें उम्मीद थी कि राज्य में इसका अच्छा असर दिखेगा. यह कोई हमारी मजबूरी नहीं थी.  न तो इसका असर आतंकवादियोें पर पड़ा और न हुर्रियत पर. केंद्र सरकार ने घाटी में हालात संभालने के लिये पूरी कोशिश की है. आतंकवाद के खिलाफ हमने व्यापक अभियान चलाया था जिसका हमें फायदा भी हुआ.
- राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू होने के बाद आतंकवाद के खिलाफ अभियान जारी रहेगा. घाटी में शांति स्थापित करना हमारा एजेंडा था.  जम्मू-कश्मीर में जल्द ही एक वार्ताकार नियुक्त किया जाएगा. 

वीडियो : बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार से समर्थन वापस लिया​

 


लोकप्रिय

