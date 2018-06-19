LIVE : बीजेपी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में महबूबा मुफ्ती सरकार से समर्थन वापस लिया, कहा-देश हित में अलग हुये

- यह गठबंधन देश विरोधी था. हमारी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ने कहा था कि यह गठबंधन नहीं चलेगा. अगर बीजेपी इसे चालू रखती तो 2019 में उनको जवाब देना पड़ता : शिवसेना
This alliance was anti-national & unnatural. Our party chief had said, this alliance won't work out. Had they continued with it they would have had to answer in 2019 Lok Sabha election: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on BJP calling off their alliance with PDP in #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/s2JVACZqxz— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018
- महबूबा मुफ्ती ने राज्यपाल को इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है. शाम 4 बजे महबूबा मुफ्ती करेंगी प्रेस कांन्फ्रेंस.
Whatever has happened is good. People of J&K will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir & have now pulled out, maximum number of civilian & army men died during these 3 years. That question does not arise (on forming alliance with PDP): GN Azad, Congress pic.twitter.com/rcfVelHdnT— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018
