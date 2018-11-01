NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
जम्मू-कश्मीर में BJP नेता अनिल परिहार और उनके भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या, किश्तवाड़ में तनाव; कर्फ्यू लगा

जम्मू कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में BJP नेता अनिल परिहार और उनके भाई की संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी.

जम्मू-कश्मीर में BJP नेता अनिल परिहार और उनके भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या, किश्तवाड़ में तनाव; कर्फ्यू लगा

यह हमला उस समय हुआ जब अनिल परिहार अपने भाई के साथ दुकान से घर लौट रहे थे.

नई दिल्ली/जम्मू : जम्मू कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में BJP नेता अनिल परिहार और उनके भाई की संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी. अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि भाजपा की राज्य इकाई के सचिव अनिल परिहार और उनका भाई अजीत किश्तवाड़ में अपनी दुकान से लौट रहे थे इसी दौरान उन पर करीब से गोलीबारी की गई. हत्या के बाद किश्तवाड़ में कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है. कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सेना बुलाई गई है.

क्षत-विक्षत हालत में मिला भाजपा नेता का शव, घर से बदबू आने पर हुआ खुलासा

उन्होंने बताया कि हमलावर इन दोनों भाइयों का घर लौटने का इंतजार कर रहे थे और हमलावरों ने उन्हें निशाना बनाने के लिए पिस्तौल का इस्तेमाल किया. उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों भाइयों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डाक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत लाया घोषित कर दिया.
 
बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और उनके भाई की आतंकवादियों द्वारा हत्या किए जाने के बाद किश्तवाड़ में कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है. कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सेना बुलाई गई है.

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बीजेपी नेता और उनके भाई की हत्या पर दुख एवं हैरानी जताई. उन्होंने कहा कि अपराधियों को कानून के हवाले करने में पुलिस कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी. उन्होंने एक ट्वीट में कहा, “जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रदेश भाजपा नेता अनिल परिहार और उनके भाई की हत्या से स्तब्ध एवं दुखी हूं. मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकसंतप्त परिवार के साथ हैं.”
  गृहमंत्री ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल के सलाहकार के विजय कुमार से बात कर हालात का जायजा लिया.

इससे पहले, जिला प्रशासन ने स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा प्रदर्शन किए जाने के बाद कर्फ्यू लगा दिया था. कर्फ्यू लगाने का आदेश जिला अधिकारी एएस राणा ने दिया.

स्थानीय निवासियों द्वारा प्रदर्शन किए जाने और पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ हाथापाई किए जाने के चलते जिले में तनाव बढ़ गया था, जिसके चलते अधिकारियों को सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा जारी करनी पड़ी. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि हालात बिगड़ने के बाद कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सेना बुलाई गई है.

संभागीय आयुक्त (जम्मू) संजीव वर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है. भाजपा राज्य के महासचिव अशोक कौल ने हमले की निंदा की है. 
माकपा विधायक एमवाई तारीगामी, कांग्रेस की जम्मू-कश्मीर इकाई के अध्यक्ष गुलाम अहमद मीर ने भी हत्या की निंदा की. उन्होंने हमले को, “वीभत्स और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण'' करार दिया और राज्य में बदतर होती कानून व्यवस्था की ओर इशारा किया. नेकां के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र सिंह राणा ने हत्या की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए इसे, “बर्बर, अमानवीय और बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण” करार दिया.

हमले की सूचना पाकर मौके पहुंची पुलिस ने हत्या मामले में जांच शुरू कर दी है. वैसे अभी तक हमलावर की पहचान नहीं की जा सकी है. इन हत्‍याओं से किश्‍तवाड़ में  तनाव बना हुआ है.
(इनपुट : एजेंसी)


