जम्मू-कश्मीर में BJP नेता अनिल परिहार और उनके भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या, किश्तवाड़ में तनाव; कर्फ्यू लगा

BJP J&K secretary Anil Parihar and his brother were shot by terrorists in Kishtwar around 8 pm today. They were taken to hospital immediately where they succumbed to injury: BJP State President Ravinder Raina. #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/BoPuJRzfm2— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
गृहमंत्री ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल के सलाहकार के विजय कुमार से बात कर हालात का जायजा लिया.
Shocked & pained by the killing of J&K State BJP leader Sh. Anil Parihar & his brother. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Spoke to Advisor to J&K Governor, Sh Vijay Kumar regarding the incident. The police will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice.— राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) November 1, 2018
#JammuAndKashmir : Curfew imposed in Kishtwar keeping in view the prevailing situation in Kishtwar due to assassination of BJP J&K secretary Anil Parihar and his brother.— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement