जम्मू-कश्मीर

Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: पुलवामा में आतंकवादी हमले में 18 जवान शहीद, उरी के बाद सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला

Kashmir's Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में (pulwama attack) गुरुवार को एक बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ.

,
Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: पुलवामा में आतंकवादी हमले में 18 जवान शहीद, उरी के बाद सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला

Kashmir's Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: पुलवामा में बड़ा आतंकी हमला

Kashmir's Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में (Pulwama Attack) गुरुवार को एक बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ. जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के एक आतंकवादी ने विस्फोटकों से लदे वाहन से सीआरपीएफ जवानों (Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF) की बस को टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें कम से कम 18 जवान शहीद हो गये. इस आतंकी हमले की जिम्मेदारी जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली है. अभी तक मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक करीब 8 जवानों की हालत अब भी नाजुक है और करीब 40 से अधिक घायल हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि उरी अटैक के बाद यह पहला सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला है. इस हमले पर कई नेताओं ने दुख जताया है. साथ ही राहुल गांधी ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है.  पुलिस ने आतंकवादी की पहचान पुलवामा के काकापोरा के रहने वाले आदिल अहमद के तौर पर की है। उन्होंने बताया कि अहमद 2018 में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद में शामिल हुआ था. हताहतों की संख्या अभी और बढ़ने की आशंका है. विस्फोट में कई लोग घायल हो गये। धमाका इतना जबरदस्त था कि बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए और आस पास बिखरे क्षत-विक्षत शवों को देखा जा सकता है. पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि विस्फोट की घटना श्रीनगर जम्मू राजमार्ग पर अवंतिपुरा इलाके में हुई.

Kashmir's Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates:


Feb 14, 2019
18:49 (IST)
पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ कर्मियों पर हमला कायरता है. मैं इस नृशंस हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. हमारे बहादुर सुरक्षाकर्मियों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा. पूरा देश बहादुर शहीदों के परिवारों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ा है. घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं. 
Feb 14, 2019
18:46 (IST)
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कल का पटना का दौरा रद्द किया. कल श्रीनगर जा सकते हैं राजनाथ सिंह.
Feb 14, 2019
18:32 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने की हमले की निंदा 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने हमले की निंदा की. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'मैं CRPF काफ़िले पर कायराना हमले से परेशान हूं. शहीदों के परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं. मैं घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं.
Feb 14, 2019
18:31 (IST)
कांग्रेस ने हमले की निंदा की और मोदी सरकार पर बोला हमला: 
कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'हम पुलवामा में कायराना आतंकी हमले की निंदा करते हैं. सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले अपने 18 बहादुर जवानों को हमारी श्रद्धांजलि. हम उनके परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करते हैं.' उन्होंने आरोप लगाया, 'उरी, पठानकोट, पुलवामा. मोदी सरकार द्वारा राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से समझौता किया जाना लगातार जारी है.''
Feb 14, 2019
18:29 (IST)
हमारे जवानों के ख़ून के हर कतरे का बदला लिया जाएगा: केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल वीके सिंह 
केंद्रीय मंत्री जनरल वीके सिंह ने ट्वीट करके कहा, एक सैनिक और भारत का नागरिक होने के नाते इन कायरतापूर्ण हमलों को लेकर मेरा ख़ून खौल रहा है. CRPF के 18 बहादुर जवानों ने पुलवामा में अपनी जान क़ुर्बान कर दी. मैं उनकी क़ुर्बानी को सलाम करता हूं और वादा करता हूं कि हमारे जवानों के ख़ून के हर कतरे का बदला लिया जाएगा. जय हिंद.
Feb 14, 2019
18:29 (IST)
सीआरपीएफ के काफिले में 2500 जवान थे शामिल
सीआरपीएफ के डीजी आरआर भटनागर ने कहा कि जिस काफिले पर हमला हुआ उसमें 2500 जवान शामिल थे. उन्होंने कहा कि वरिष्‍ठ अधिकारी मैके पर हैं और जांच जारी है. घायलों का पूरा ध्‍यान रखा जाएगा. 
Feb 14, 2019
18:28 (IST)
 जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली हमले की जिम्मेदारी:
सेना के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि सीआरपीएफ जवानों को निशाना बनाकर किए गए आईईडी विस्फोट की जिम्मेदारी आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली है. आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने इसे आत्मघाती हमला बताया है. बता दें कि यह हमला श्रीनगर से सिर्फ 20 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर हुआ है. रक्षा राज्य मंत्री सुभाष भामरे ने कहा कि दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा.
Feb 14, 2019
18:28 (IST)
कहां और कब हुआ आतंकी हमला:
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा (Pulwama Blast) में अवन्तीपुरा के गोरीपुरा इलाके में सीआरपीएफ (CRPF) के काफिले पर बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ है. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने सीआरपीएफ के 18 जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर दी है, वहीं 40 से अधिक जवान घायल हुए हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि हमले  में IED का इस्तेमाल हुआ है. रक्षा अधिकारी ने हताहतों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका जताई है. घायलों में से 8 जवानों की हालत नाजुक है. घायलों को श्रीनगर स्थित सेना के अस्‍पताल ले जाया गया है. सीआरपीएफ के जवानों को ले जा रही बस को मुख्‍य रूप से निशाना बनाया गया था. हमले में कई अन्‍य वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्‍त हुए हैं. 
