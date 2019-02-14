Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: पुलवामा में आतंकवादी हमले में 18 जवान शहीद, उरी के बाद सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला

Kashmir's Pulwama Terror Attack Live Updates: जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में (Pulwama Attack) गुरुवार को एक बड़ा आतंकी हमला हुआ. जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के एक आतंकवादी ने विस्फोटकों से लदे वाहन से सीआरपीएफ जवानों (Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF) की बस को टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें कम से कम 18 जवान शहीद हो गये. इस आतंकी हमले की जिम्मेदारी जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली है. अभी तक मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक करीब 8 जवानों की हालत अब भी नाजुक है और करीब 40 से अधिक घायल हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि उरी अटैक के बाद यह पहला सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला है. इस हमले पर कई नेताओं ने दुख जताया है. साथ ही राहुल गांधी ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है. पुलिस ने आतंकवादी की पहचान पुलवामा के काकापोरा के रहने वाले आदिल अहमद के तौर पर की है। उन्होंने बताया कि अहमद 2018 में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद में शामिल हुआ था. हताहतों की संख्या अभी और बढ़ने की आशंका है. विस्फोट में कई लोग घायल हो गये। धमाका इतना जबरदस्त था कि बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए और आस पास बिखरे क्षत-विक्षत शवों को देखा जा सकता है. पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि विस्फोट की घटना श्रीनगर जम्मू राजमार्ग पर अवंतिपुरा इलाके में हुई.
Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019
I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019
Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today.- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 14, 2019
Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family.
Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated.
