NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | जम्मू-कश्मीर |

अमित शाह के आरोपों पर महबूबा मुफ्ती का पलटवार, हर फैसले में साथ थी BJP

जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने रविवार को अपने ऊपर लगे जम्मू और लद्दाख क्षेत्र के साथ भेदभाव के आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अमित शाह के आरोपों पर महबूबा मुफ्ती का पलटवार, हर फैसले में साथ थी BJP

जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के आरोपों पर किया पलटवार.

खास बातें

  1. अमित शाह के आरोपों पर महबूबा मुफ्ती ने किया पलटवार
  2. कहा- बीजेपी हर फैसले में थी शामिल
  3. बोलीं- अगर कोई दिक्कत थी तो किसी मंत्री ने पहले क्यों नहीं कहा
श्रीनगर: जम्मू कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने रविवार को अपने ऊपर लगे जम्मू और लद्दाख क्षेत्र के साथ भेदभाव के आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया और आश्चर्य जताया कि अगर यह सत्य है तो अबतक किसी भी भाजपा मंत्री ने इसके बारे में क्यों नहीं कहा. ट्वीट की एक सीरीज में पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) की प्रमुख ने कहा कि राज्य में पीडीपी-भाजपा शासन के दौरान जो कुछ भी हुआ, दोनों पार्टियों के गठबंधन के एजेंडे के तहत हुआ.

यह भी पढ़ें : समर्थन वापसी से ही नहीं, BJP की इस 'हरकत' से भी हैरान रह गई थीं महबूबा

 
उन्होंने एक दिन पहले जम्मू में अमित शाह के बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, 'हमारे पूर्व गठबंधन सहयोगी द्वारा हमारे खिलाफ कई झूठे आरोप लगाए गए. उन्होंने कहा, 'एजेंडे के प्रति हमारी वचनबद्धता कभी भी अस्थिर नहीं हुई. इस एजेंडे के सह-लेखक भाजपा नेता राम माधव थे और राजनाथ (सिंह) जैसे वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने इस एजेंडे का समर्थन किया था. उनके द्वारा अपनी ही पहल को अस्वीकार करना और इसे एक 'नरम दृष्टिकोण' करार देना दुखद है.' 

यह भी पढ़ें : BJP-PDP पर बरसे राहुल, बोले- इस गठबंधन ने जम्मू कश्मीर को आग में झोंक दिया

 
महबूबा ने कहा, 'अनुच्छेद 370 की यथास्थिति बनाए रखना, पाकिस्तान व हुर्रियत के साथ संवाद एजेंडे के हिस्से थे. संवाद को प्रोत्साहन, पत्थरबाजों के खिलाफ मामले वापस लेना और एकतरफा संघर्षविराम जमीन पर विश्वास बहाली के लिए अत्यंत जरूरी कदम थे. इसे भाजपा ने मान्यता और समर्थन दिया था.' उन्होंने कहा, 'जम्मू एवं लद्दाख के साथ भेदभाव के आरोपों का वास्तव में कोई आधार नहीं है. हां, (कश्मीर) घाटी में लंबे समय से उथल-पुथल रही है और 2014 की बाढ़ राज्य के लिए एक झटका थी, इसलिए यहां ध्यान केंद्रित करने की आवश्यकता थी. इसका यह मतलब नहीं है कि किसी जगह कम विकास किया गया.'
 
महबूबा ने कहा, 'अगर कुछ है तो उन्हें (भाजपा) अपने मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा करनी चाहिए, जो व्यापक रूप से जम्मू क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं. अगर ऐसी कोई चिंताएं थीं, तो उनमें से किसी ने भी राज्य या केंद्रीय स्तर पर पिछले तीन वर्षों के दौरान इसके बारे में बात क्यों नहीं की.' महबूबा ने कहा कि रसाना दुष्कर्म व हत्या मामले को सीबीआई को नहीं सौंपने, दुष्कर्म समर्थक मंत्रियों को कैबिनेट से हटाने और गुर्जर व बकरवाल समुदाय का उत्पीड़न नहीं करने का आदेश जारी करना मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में उनके कर्तव्य को दर्शाता है.
 
उन्होंने कहा, 'शुजात (बुखारी) की हत्या के बाद जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के बारे में चिंता जताने के बाद उनके विधायक अभी भी घाटी के पत्रकारों को धमका रहे हैं. तो अब वे उनके बारे में क्या करेंगे?'

VIDEO :  मिशन 2019 : कश्मीर की कशमकश


टिप्पणियां
बता दें कि जम्मू कश्मीर में एक हफ्ते पहले बीजेपी ने पीडीपी सरकार से अपना समर्थन वापस ले लिया, जिससे राज्य में तीन साल पुरानी सरकार गिर गई. महबूबा मुफ्ती के इस्तीफा देने के बाद 20 जून को राज्य में राज्यपाल शासन लागू कर दिया गया था. 

(इनपुट : IANS)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... खेसारी लाल यादव का ट्रेलर हुआ सुपरहिट, 40 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा गया VIDEO
Mehbooba MuftiPDP BJP alliance

Advertisement

 
 
 