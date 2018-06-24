अमित शाह के आरोपों पर महबूबा मुफ्ती का पलटवार, हर फैसले में साथ थी BJP

Many false charges levelled against us by our former allies. Our commitment to the Agenda of Alliance, co-authored by Ram Madhav & endorsed by senior leaders like Rajnath Ji never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative & label it a 'soft approach.' 1/6— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018
Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan & Hurriyat were a part of AoA. Encouraging dialogue, withdrawing cases against stonepelters & the unilateral ceasefire were much needed measures to restore confidence on the ground. This was recognized & endorsed by BJP. 2/6— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018
Not handing over the Rasana rape & murder case to CBI,getting the pro rapist ministers removed & also issuing orders not to harass the Gujjar & Bakarwal community in the guise of anti encroachment drives were my duties as CM to provide a sense of security to both communities. 5/6— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018
After expressing concern about freedom of expression in J&K following Shujaat's murder, their MLA, notorious & even punished for his role in the aftermath of the unfortunate Kathua case still threatens journalists belonging to the valley,so what are they going to do about him?6/6— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2018
