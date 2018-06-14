शुजात बुखारी की हत्या पर रो पड़ीं जम्मू-कश्मीर की CM महबूबा मुफ्ती 

Visuals of CM Mehboob Mufti meeting the family of Shujaat Bukhari, Editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, who was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in in Srinagar city. #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/jOizsk3J8s— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018
Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018
Terrorism has hit a new low with Shujaat’s killing. That too, on the eve of Eid. We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done. https://t.co/8oCNXan13L— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018
The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement