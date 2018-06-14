NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
शुजात बुखारी की हत्या पर रो पड़ीं जम्मू-कश्मीर की CM महबूबा मुफ्ती 

'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की हत्या की निंदा करते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती की आंखों में आंसू आ गए.

जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती.

नई दिल्ली: 'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की हत्या की निंदा करते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती की आंखों में आंसू आ गए. बुखारी और उनके दो पीएसओ की श्रीनगर में अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी. घटना उस समय हुई जब वह प्रेस एंक्लेव स्थित अपने कार्यालय से एक इफ्तार पार्टी में शामिल होने जा रहे थे.
 


टीवी चैनलों पर प्रसारित फुटेज में महबूबा वरिष्ठ पत्रकार के साथ कुछ दिन पहले हुई अपनी मुलाकात को याद करते हुए रो पड़ीं. अपने आंसुओं को थामने की कोशिश करतीं भावुक महबूबा ने कहा, 'मैं क्या कह सकती हूं. कुछ दिन पहले ही वह मुझसे मिलने आए थे.' महबूबा ने ट्वीट किया, 'शुजात बुखारी के अचानक चले जाने से स्तब्ध और दुखी हूं. आतंकवाद की बुराई ने ईद की पूर्व संध्या पर अपना घिनौना चेहरा दिखाया है.' उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं बर्बर हिंसा के कृत्य की कड़ी निन्दा करती हूं और प्रार्थना करती हूं कि ईश्वर उनकी (बुखारी) आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें. उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं. शुजात की हत्या से आतंकवाद का घिनौना चेहरा दिखा है. वह भी ईद की पूर्व संध्या पर. शांति बहाल करने के हमारे प्रयासों को कमतर करने के प्रयास करने वाली शक्तियों के खिलाफ हमें एकजुट होना चाहिए. न्याय होगा.'

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी बुखारी की हत्या पर दुख जताया. उमर ने ट्वीट किया, 'मैं पूरी तरह स्तब्ध हूं. दुख को शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकता. शुजात को जन्नत में जगह मिले और उनके प्रियजनों को इस कठिन समय को सहने की शक्ति मिले.' उन्होंने कहा, 'इस भयावह रात उनके तथा उनके परिजनों के लिए प्रार्थनाएं और संवेदनाएं.'
 
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी ट्वीट किया है कि राइजिंग कश्मीर के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की हत्या कायराना हरकत है. ये कश्मीर की विवेकसम्मत आवाजों को शांत करने की कोशिश है. वो एक बेखौफ और हिम्मतवर पत्रकार थे. उनके निधन पर बेहद दुख और अफसोस हुआ है. मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं.

VIDEO :  राइजिंग कश्मीर के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की गोली मारकर हत्या


माकपा नेता एम वाई तारिगामी ने कहा कि यह शांति के दूत को खामोश करने का हिंसक लोगों का 'बर्बर' प्रयास है. यह प्रेस की स्वतंत्रता पर हमला है और इसकी कड़े शब्दों में निंदा किए जाने की जरूरत है. बुखारी को 2000 में हुए हमले के बाद पुलिस सुरक्षा दी गई थी. उन्होंने कई शांति सम्मेलनों के आयोजन में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


