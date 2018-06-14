श्रीनगर में 'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की गोली मारकर हत्या

Shocked & deeply saddened by sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kkwBzn5nSB— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018
inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018
The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2018
I’m anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2018
