श्रीनगर में 'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की गोली मारकर हत्या

जम्मू कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर में वरिष्ठ पत्रकार एवं 'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई.

,
श्रीनगर में 'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की गोली मारकर हत्या

शुजात बुखारी की श्रीनगर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. राइजिंग कश्मीर के संपादक की गोली मारकर हत्या
  2. हमले में उनका पीएसओ भी मारा गया
  3. हमला उस समय हुआ जब वह दफ्तर से बाहर निकल रहे थे
श्रीनगर : जम्मू कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर में वरिष्ठ पत्रकार एवं 'राइजिंग कश्मीर' के संपादक शुजात बुखारी और उनके पीएसओ की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई. अज्ञात हमलावरों ने शुजात बुखारी के कार्यालय के बाहर उनपर हमला किया. यह हमला उस समय हुआ जब वह अपने दफ्तर से इफ्तार पार्टी के लिए निकल रहे थे. पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि हमले में एक अन्य पुलिसकर्मी तथा एक आम नागरिक भी घायल हो गया है.

 बिल्हौर में बदमाशों ने गोलियां बरसाकर पत्रकार की हत्या की

पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि बुखारी शहर के लाल चौक में प्रेस एंक्लेव स्थित अपने कार्यालय से इफ्तार पार्टी के लिए निकल रहे थे. तभी उन पर काफी नजदीक से अंधाधुंध गोली चलाई गई. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया. पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि हमले में उनकी सुरक्षा में तैनात दो पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुए हैं. जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती और पूर्व सीएम ओमर अबदुल्लाह ने बुखारी की मौत की निंदा की है. 
 
जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि वह बुखारी के 'आकस्मिक निधन' की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध और दुखी हैं. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'आतंकवाद की बुराई ने ईद की पूर्व संध्या पर अपना घिनौना चेहरा दिखाया है. मैं बर्बर हिंसा के कृत्य की कड़ी निन्दा करती हूं और ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि उनकी (बुखारी) आत्मा को शांति मिले. उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं.' महबूबा ने कहा कि बुखारी की हत्या से आतंकवाद का चेहरा सामने आया है, 'वह भी ईद की पूर्व संध्या पर.' शांति बहाल करने के हमारे प्रयासों के विरुद्ध खड़ी शक्तियों के खिलाफ हमें एकजुट होना चाहिए.' 


गौरतलब है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में काफी लंबे समय बाद पहली बार किसी पत्रकार को निशाना बनाया गया है. शुजात बुखारी को 2000 में उनपर हुए हमले के बाद सुरक्षा मुहैया कराया गया था. शुजात बुखारी पर यह हमला उस समय हुआ जब कुछ घंटे पहले गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने 28 जून से जम्मू-कश्मीर में शुरू होने वाली अमरनाथ यात्रा की सुरक्षा के लिए मीटिंग की थी.

कौन हैं पत्रकार जे डे,क्यों हुई थी हत्या, जानिये घटना से जुड़े 5 अहम तथ्य

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि हमले में घायल दोनों लोगों की हालत गंभीर है. तत्काल यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है कि हमलावरों की संख्या कितनी थी.बुखारी ने पूर्व में 'द हिन्दू के कश्मीर संवाददाता के रूप में भी काम किया था. उन्होंने कश्मीर घाटी में कई शांति सम्मेलनों के आयोजनों में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी. वह पाकिस्तान के साथ ट्रैक-2 प्रक्रिया का भी हिस्सा थे. 
 
गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्वीट किया है कि राइजिंग कश्मीर के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की हत्या कायराना हरकत है. ये कश्मीर की विवेकसम्मत आवाजों को शांत करने की कोशिश है. वो एक बेखौफ और हिम्मतवर पत्रकार थे. उनके निधन पर बेहद दुख और अफसोस हुआ है. मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार के साथ हैं.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी शुजात बुखारी की हत्या पर दुख प्रकट किया और कहा कि बुखारी एक साहसी पत्रकार थे, जिन्होंने न्याय और शांति के लिए निर्भीक होकर लड़ाई लड़ी. गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, 'राइजिंग कश्मीर (अखबार) के संपादक शुजात बुखारी की हत्या की खबर सुनकर दुखी हूं. वह बहादुर इंसान थे, जिन्होंने जम्मू-कश्मीर में न्याय और शांति के लिए निर्भीक होकर लड़ाई लड़ी. उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना है. बुखारी की कमी महसूस होगी.' 

(इनपुट : भाषा से भी)


