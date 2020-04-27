... और जब इस एक परफेक्ट शॉट के लिए सीधे पूल में कूद गए ऋतिक रोशन, देखें Photos

#25yearsofdabbooratnani Every single shoot with @hrithikroshan is magnificent but this particular one is my fav . He has been a part of my calendars since 2001. This image was shot for my 2007 Calendar. We met before the shoot & like always he accepted the challenge & chose my most difficult concept. We brainstormed on the creative,location,outfit, props & technicalities. The team gathered early morning on 7th Dec 2006, at JW Marriott. We were lil nervous as there was a risk involved with free fall. Duggu had to remember to break his fall as soon as his body touched the water, to avoid hitting his head to the bottom of the pool . Duggu being a perfectionist that he is, arranged 7 identical outfits I'd arranged props like laptop,chair,coffee mug, newspaper etc. I'd also arranged ropes to help him balance & tug him sideways, if need be. The plan was that every time he would fall, he would dry up, do makeup hair all over again & wear an identical dry outfit for the next shot & probably try a different prop each time. While he was getting ready, I fixed my tripod, tested my camera motor drive to figure whether I should shoot on a memory card or tethered to a MacBook.The camera shot at 4 frames/second when it was tethered & only 2 frames/sec when shot on a memory card. Since, it was going to be a free fall, I couldn't afford to miss a single frame. I kept the ISO at 100,shutter speed at 2000 & aperture at f 5.6 on my 85mm lens. Once he was ready, I gave him his position. He took the paper , held his pose on the edge of the pool & waited for my signal. I loved what I saw through my viewfinder & gave him a count 1,2, 3 & Splash ! The shot got over in a fraction of a second. My instant reflex was to check on Duggu but he surfaced up with a big grin We both felt we had got the shot but still needed to check the expression & sharpness. We all ran o the computer & we jumped with exhilaration when we saw the sho. It was beyond perfectWe had nailed it in the first take itself .So many years down the line, I still love this shot @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar @dabbooratnani #btswithdabboo

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:35am PDT