अंकिता भार्गव ने बताया मिसकैरेज के बाद कैसी हो गई थी उनकी जिंदगी, कहा- ''मैं और करण रोज रात को सोने से पहले रोते...''

Technically i wrote this a few days ago,But it took me time to muster up the courage to make this post! This is by far the most personal post that im ever going to write,With hopes that i can make atleast a little difference in someones life... At first i didnt want to talk about it to anyone at all... But then after having counselled more than TWO DOZEN women over dmz on instagram all over the country, I realised it is time I openly talk about ‘MY MISCARRIAGE' The most important takeaway for me from this experience was.... DONT KEEP RELIVING THE PAST DONT KEEP WAITING FOR THE FUTURE JUST SIMPLY LIVE IN THE PRESENT I hope this helps...

